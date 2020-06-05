Get Rec'd: 10 Black women filmmakers to follow

Wanuri Kahiu is a Kenyan filmmaker and co-founder of AFROBUBBLEGUM, “a media company that supports, creates and commissions fun, fierce and frivolous African art.” Kahiu’s first feature film debuted in 2008 and won five awards at the Africa Movie Academy Awards. From political films to post-apocalyptic to documentaries to queer stories and children’s books, Kahiu appears to be able to do it all. In 2018, her film Rafiki was the first Kenyan film to screen at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. However, the film cannot even be screened in Kenya because the themes are considered controversial. In 2019, Kahiu appeared on the TIME 100 Next List and was named to Queerty’s Pride50 list for “trailblazing individuals who actively ensure society remains moving towards equality, acceptance and dignity for all queer people." Whatever she puts her mind to, she can accomplish — and we will be there to watch.