Get Rec'd: 10 sci-fi and fantasy romance books to read this March

A new month is officially upon us! That means that it's time for another installment our FANGRRLS Romance recommendations, where your resident romance fans on Team FANGRRLS (that's us) list some of the books we're looking forward to, as well as the slightly older, occasionally non-genre titles that we're finally reading.

We've got over 10 sci-fi, fantasy and genre-adjacent romance recs on our radar that are being released throughout the month of March, plus our own evergreen recommendations, but this is certainly not an exhaustive list by any means. Let us know what you're planning on reading in the comments below.

Oh, and if you're new to our rec round-ups, we're always on the lookout for authors with SFF romance titles to spotlight, so if you're a writer with a book coming out, let us know! You can also chat us up anytime on Twitter, either individually or via SYFY FANGRRLS using the hashtag #FangrrlsRomance. (And don't forget to check out last month's releases in case you're looking to add some slightly older titles to your neverending to-read pile!)