Get Rec'd: 12 LGBTQ romance recs for Pride Month

In uncertain times, the promise of a happy ending that romance provides is a balm that can't be understated. Love, hope, being accepted for who you truly are — it's because of these undercurrents and so many more that SYFY FANGRRLS can't say enough good things about this genre. So we're here with the latest installment of our monthly romance recommendations, where your resident romance lovers (that's us) list some of the books we're looking forward to, as well as the slightly older, occasionally non-genre titles that we're finally reading.
We've got 12 sci-fi, fantasy, and genre-adjacent LGBTQ romance recs on our radar that we think would be perfect picks to celebrate Pride Month, but this is just to get you started.
Let us know what you're planning on reading on Twitter this month, either individually or via SYFY FANGRRLS using the hashtag #FangrrlsRomance.
The Gravity of Us - Phil Stamper
Stamper's debut is a very sweet YA romance about two adolescent boys whose parents are bound for a highly-publicized NASA mission to Mars. Cal is less than enthused when he's forced to move from Brooklyn to hot, muggy Houston — especially when he and his family become the center of a media storm surrounding the upcoming space mission — but it turns out the one person who can sympathize with his situation is Leon, whose mother has been assigned to the same Mars mission. This book is mega sweet, takes place in a really cool STEM-related setting, and is great for fans of Becky Albertalli and Rainbow Rowell.
The Engineer - C.S. Poe
The first in a new gay steampunk series set in 1881 and a world of the Federal Bureau of Magic and Steam. Special Agent Gillian Hamilton has been sent to Shallow Grave, Arizona to arrest a madman engineer known only as "Tinkerer," but he's sidetracked from his original assignment by a run-in with the country's most infamous outlaw: Gunner the Deadly. Gunner has his own reasons for hunting down Tinkerer, so the two men agree to a very tenuous partnership — but while their working dynamic forces them to realize a deeper connection, is love even a future possibility between a lawman and an outlaw?
Sailing With Her Wolf - Ariel Marie
Quite honestly, this book had us at lesbian werewolves. Shifter Marley has been protective of her human best friend Zara since they were in high school, and through the years they've practically been attached at the hip. After Zara breaks up with her boyfriend, Marley suggests a three-week girls' sailing trip to help her BFF recover and start celebrating her newfound single life — but she's been harboring a secret of her own: her wolf side has recognized Zara as her mate since the day they first met. When an intense storm leaves them floating aimlessly in the ocean, they'll have to endure against life-or-death situations at every turn while finally addressing the underlying tension in their friendship.
Prince of Air & Darkness - M.A. Grant
As the only human student at Mather's School of Magick, Phineas Smith had a target painted on his back from day one — and that's even before it's revealed that he has the ability to tap into unlimited magick, the reason both Faerie Courts want him to swear allegiance. Meanwhile, his roommate, Unseelie Prince Roark Lyne, might be the one person who can help Phineas control his abilities — that is, if they can set aside their secret sexual tension shrouded in dislike long enough to form an alliance that could affect their own safety and the very future of the Faerie Realm.
The Big Bad Wolf series - Charlie Adhara
One of our favorite themes in romance is getting to see a relationship evolve through various ups and downs — and if that's your jam too, then you should run, not walk, to pick up the entirety of author Charlie Adhara's Big Bad Wolf series to date, which includes four books with the fifth slated for release in 2021.
Ex-FBI agent Cooper Dayton never planned on hunting for the big bad wolf, but a werewolf attack lands him in league with the Bureau of Special Investigations as well as a new partner: the handsome were Oliver Park. As they investigate a string of mysterious deaths, their growing friction soon turns into the last thing they ever expected.
The Vampire Sorority Sisters series - Rebekah Weatherspoon
Some books just leave you with that all-over good feeling afterward, and no matter which titles you pick up from Weatherspoon, you're going to have that happy book high long after turning the last page. But SYFY FANGRRLS has made no secret of our love for the lesbian vampire subgenre, even more so when we get the promise of it in a romance novel too. Every sorority has its secrets, and the one college freshman Ginger Carmichael is looking at joining might have the most bloodthirsty secrets of all. Sexy, humorous writing abounds in this fun trilogy.
Spectred Isle - K.J. Charles
K.J. Charles is another romance author you absolutely cannot go wrong with in terms of checking out any story that sparks your interest, but we'd like to point you to Spectred Isle, an M/M historical paranormal romance featuring a roguish archaeologist, a mysterious arcanist, and a growing otherworldly threat with Lovecraftian elements. Well-written, engaging, with wonderful worldbuilding — and if it compels you to check out the remainder of Charles' titles, we won't apologize for it.
The Kingston Cycle - C.L. Polk
Polk's historical fantasy series (which currently consists of Witchmark and Stormsong, with the third book, Soulstar, releasing in early 2021) promises a whirlwind of magic, politics, and romance in an alternate-history version of Edwardian England where witches and wizards exist. In Witchmark, Doctor Miles Singer has attempted to hide his true gift since before he can remember — to the point where he even goes off to war to escape what he's been marked for — but when he returns and the truth threatens to come out, he's forced to rely on the help of a beautiful man while investigating the death of a patient. Stormsong revolves around Miles' sister, Dame Grace Hensley, as she deals with the aftermath of the abuses of power exposed in the first book.
The Jekh Saga - H.E. Trent
The darkly humorous world established by H.E. Trent (who also writes romance under Holley Trent) takes place in a semi-near future on the distant planet of Jekh, in which a race of human hybrids struggle for survival in the midst of a human invasion. With polyamorous, queer characters, lots of intense conflict, and the kind of worldbuilding that stretches over multiple books, you're going to want to make this your next space romance read.
The Seducing the Segwicks series - Cat Sebastian
Cat Sebastian's romances are the kinds of stories we keep coming back to time and time again, whether they're steamy, lighthearted, include a mystery that needs solving, or all three. There's no wrong place to start with her books, but if you want a good jumping-off point we're recommending her Seducing the Sedgwicks and Regency Imposters series. It Takes Two to Tumble tells the story of a free-spirited vicar and a grumpy sea captain, and all the obvious comparisons to Sound of Music (sans musical numbers) were enough to have us picking this up immediately.
The Sacred Dark series - May Peterson
Peterson's lush fantasy series (which currently includes Lord of the Last Heartbeat and the upcoming The Immortal City) promises queer romance, mystery and suspense, some elements of horror and a plot full of twists that you won't be able to predict. Mio is forced to put his trust in the immortal moon soul Rhodry, an enigmatic being; in a world full of ghosts and terrible secrets, can this unlikely pairing find love?
Conventionally Yours - Annabeth Albert
A cute contemporary romance perfect for fans of Red, White and Royal Blue, Albert's latest release pairs both enemies-to-lovers and a road-trip element that will satisfy nerdy hearts everywhere. Conrad and Alden are tabletop gaming rivals; they might be on the same Odyssey team, but they've always been in competition with one another. When they're forced to travel together cross-country, in one car, to the biggest fan convention around for an epic Odyssey tournament, they forge an unexpected connection — one that could change both the course of their lives and the futures they always envisioned for themselves, forever.