Get Rec'd: 12 LGBTQ romance recs for Pride Month

In uncertain times, the promise of a happy ending that romance provides is a balm that can't be understated. Love, hope, being accepted for who you truly are — it's because of these undercurrents and so many more that SYFY FANGRRLS can't say enough good things about this genre. So we're here with the latest installment of our monthly romance recommendations, where your resident romance lovers (that's us) list some of the books we're looking forward to, as well as the slightly older, occasionally non-genre titles that we're finally reading.

We've got 12 sci-fi, fantasy, and genre-adjacent LGBTQ romance recs on our radar that we think would be perfect picks to celebrate Pride Month, but this is just to get you started.

Let us know what you're planning on reading on Twitter this month, either individually or via SYFY FANGRRLS using the hashtag #FangrrlsRomance. (And don't forget to check out last month's releases in case you're looking to add some slightly older titles to your to-read list! Sorry not sorry.)