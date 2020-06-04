Get Rec'd: 15 Black romance authors to read

Here in our little corner of the nerdsphere, we at SYFY FANGRRLS have never been shy about professing our love for different media and all the ways in which we engage in our favorite content — TV shows, movies, podcasts, comics, and literature. And when it comes to books, we're diehard fans of science fiction, fantasy, horror, and, of course, romance.
Now, more than ever, romance novels are important — not just because of the promise of a happy ending they provide in the midst of uncertain times, but because of the characters we can see ourselves in, characters who beat the odds and overcome adversity in order to find love.
All of the authors below have penned stories of hope and romance that have brought us comfort; support them by adding them to your bookshelf (or e-reader) today!
Talia Hibbert
We fell in love with Talia Hibbert thanks to her latest Brown sisters series — the first of which (Get a Life, Chloe Brown) followed the adventures of a chronically ill computer nerd who makes a list to help her get a life after realizing she hasn't been taking hers by the horns. Who better to help her check off her goals than her hunky, tattooed artist neighbor? We're equally excited for the sequel, Take a Hint, Dani Brown, which releases at the end of June. Other recommended reads: Hibbert's excellent Ravenswood series and her Dirty British Romance books.
Katrina Jackson
Whenever you pick up a Katrina Jackson book, you know you're in for a funny, sexy, sex-positive read. We first encountered Jackson via her The Spies Who Loved Her series — the first of which, Pink Slip, asks us to consider the question, "What would the love life of James Bond's receptionist be like?" The answer is hot, especially when she works for a pair of married spies. Other recommended reads: Office Hours and Beautiful & Dirty, both of which dropped last month(!).
Rebekah Weatherspoon
If your brain can think of it, chances are Rebekah Weatherspoon has found a way to write it. Buff male nannies? Check. Modern marriage of convenience? Check. Lesbian vampires? Check and check. You'll forever be entertained with Weatherspoon's backlist, and her recent release, A Cowboy to Remember, gave us both an amnesia plot and a childhood friends-to-lovers trope that had us hooked to the very last page. Other recommended reads: Better Off Red, Rafe and Xeni, Haven, and FIT.
Alyssa Cole
Alyssa Cole is one of those authors who knows how to spin a story no matter what medium it's in. From sci-fi to historical to contemporary, each one of her titles is a genuine pleasure. We'd be remiss if we didn't tell you to pick up her Reluctant Royals series, but you should also check out her Loyal League books for historical romance that is equal parts swoony and unflinching in its depiction of Civil War life. Other recommended reads: The Off the Grid series, The A.I. Who Loved Me.
Naima Simone
When we found out that one of the heroes in Simone's WAGS series was deeply inspired by Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, we knew we had to dive into that journey right away, and it's a journey we savored every single step of. We're also eager to check out her Blackout Billionaires books for Harlequin, because honestly, we're still FANGRRLing over those gorgeous covers. Other recommended reads: Grading Curves.
Beverly Jenkins
Reading one of Ms. Beverly Jenkins' romance novels feels like a history lesson and a love story all wrapped up in one. She breathes so much life into her characters, her heroines are persistently fierce and independent, and her heroes will sweep you off your feet with remarkable effortlessness. From Indigo to Rebel, you literally can't go wrong with closing your eyes and picking a title at random. Other recommended reads: Forbidden, Night Hawk, Captured, Destiny's Embrace... really, just all of them.
Nana Malone
If there's a niche that could always be satisfied in romance, it's romance about royals — undercover princes kept on their toes by heroines with an independent streak, or bodyguards trying to resist their unspoken attraction to the princesses they've sworn to protect. If either of those tropes satisfies a very particular interest for you, then do yourself a favor and pick up a Nana Malone title today. We suggest her Royals Undercover duet for starters. Other recommended reads: Royals United, The Prince Duet, and the first installment of the upcoming Tattered Royals series co-written with Carrie Ann Ryan that we're anxiously awaiting.
Charish Reid
Sweet, feel-good romance abounds in Charish Reid's books; we fell in love ourselves with her novel Hearts on Hold, about a professor who links up with a hot librarian in order to convince her local university that a partnership with the library is worth their funds. Of course, they end up forming a partnership of their own in the process, even if any and all attempts to keep it casual at the start fail spectacularly. Other recommended reads: The Write Escape.
Christa Tomlinson
What's better than superheroes? Superhero romance! Christa Tomlinson has tapped into a need that we didn't even know we had until now with her Arch City Guardians series — the first of which, Blaze, is already out now and the second, Dr. Z, will be following later this month. Readers who have always wanted to see their favorite superheroes smooch will definitely not want to miss this series. Other recommended reads: Cuffs, Collars, and Love.
Therese Beharrie
Beharrie's hopeful and emotional romances are exactly what we love about the genre. We've spoken before about what big fans we are of holiday romances, and it doesn't matter what time of year it is — sometimes, you just want to feel the spirit of Christmas. Her latest release, Marrying His Runaway Heiress, promises to draw us in from page one. Other recommended reads: The Conveniently Wed, Royally Bound series, the One Day to Forever series.
Holley Trent
Holley Trent is an author we're convinced can master any romance subgenre she sets her mind to writing. Contemporary, fantasy, paranormal, sci-fi — whatever your inclination, you'll find a title that's right for you. We'd be remiss if we didn't tell you to read her Afotama Legacy books, but her Jekh Saga (under the name H.E. Trent) has all the worldbuilding and themes that we adore about sci-fi romance. Other recommended reads: Norseton Wolves, Hearth Motel.
Farrah Rochon
Rochon is an author who knows how to write the complexity of relationships — not just romantic ones, but friendships too. Her upcoming contemporary romance, The Boyfriend Project, offers both in equal measure as it follows the friendship between three women who discover they've all been catfished by the same guy, and what happens after a video of their confronting him goes viral. Other recommended reads: Moments in Mapleville.
Kennedy Ryan
Ryan's romances are powerful, dynastic, and give us the emotional gut-punch that keeps us hanging on until the very last page. You really can't go wrong with any of her titles, but we'll suggest her All the King's Men Duet if you're in the mood for something explosive and unique. Other recommended reads: The Hoops series and her latest book, Queen Move, which just released (and follows a character we met in the King's Men series but can be read as a standalone).
Tasha L. Harrison
Tasha L. Harrison's romances will make you feel all the feels, and that's not an over-exaggeration. A Taste of Her Own Medicine is the first in her small-town romance series and walks the expert tightrope between sexy and emotional, and you shouldn't wait another minute before picking that up. Other recommended reads: The Truth Duet.
Christina C. Jones
Christina C. Jones is a laugh-out-loud funny author who also accomplishes the goal of giving you emotions when you least expect them. Her Love Sisters novella trilogy puts the com in romcom and makes for an immensely satisfying reading experience that will leave you feeling a bit lighter afterward, and isn't that what we all need more of these days? Other recommended reads: Wright Brothers series, Clarke Brothers series.