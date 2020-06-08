Get Rec'd: 8 Black comics creatives to know

In their series Queen of Bad Dreams, Danny Lore asks the question, "what if dreams broke through to reality?" Now, in the comic series that's not necessarily a good thing, but here? In the real world? It means that we get to read Lore's work, which is a dream come true.

Late last year, Lore also collaborated with Vita Ayala on Dynamite's foray into bringing everyone's favorite double-0 to the comics page with their James Bond series (a perfect thing to pick up while we wait for the movie, to be honest). We can't wait to see where Lore goes next, but we know we'll be joining along for the ride.