Get Rec'd: Seven YA SFF books for a cozy November

November is shaping up to be a month of fresh starts. In the YA world, nothing can stop the fierce teens who face unconquerable evils or risk everything for friendship or love. I often say that one of the things that defines young adult books is an ending of hope. That’s not to say everything is wrapped up in a neat bow. Nothing can ever be that simple. But it does leave the door open for a better future.

This month, I’ve got seven books about sisterhood, magic, love, and devilish princes that prove my point. Happy reading!