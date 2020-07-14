Get Rec'd: Six epic YA SFF books to read in July

July’s book haul promises feminist fairy tales, vampire boyfriends, and a plus-size superhero! It’s shaping up to be a hot summer, at least in terms of the epic books that are releasing this month. It’s always difficult to narrow down my TBR pile when there are so many gems, but I have a good feeling about these titles.

We’ve got Cinderella retold like never before, fantasy plagues and revolutions, and small-town paranormal romance for those with Buffy the Vampire Slayer nostalgia. Me, I am "those with Buffy the Vampire Slayer nostalgia."

Come, escape the heat and the world in the pages of these books.