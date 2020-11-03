Get Rec'd: Six SFF books we're excited for in November

Turn up the heat on your epic fantasy with the sequel to The Rage of Dragons by Evan Winter. Book one introduces the Omehi people, who have been at war for nearly two centuries. There are those born with gifts. For instance, one in every two thousand women has the power to call down dragons. And one in every hundred men Hulks-out into a killing machine. But our reluctant hero, Tau, is very much un-gifted. So gift-less he plans on injuring himself to get out of the war. Instead, he sets off on an epic path of revenge and fury. The Fires of Vengeance picks up where he left off in a fierce fight for his queen, and for survival.