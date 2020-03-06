Get Rec'd with Jennifer Reeder: 10 must-see movies

Jennifer Reeder has been doing The Work in the film industry for a while now, and it's frankly about time that she got the notice she deserved. Fellow filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who took this year's Best Picture Oscar for his film Parasite, recently named her to his list of the 20 directors who will be shaping the future of cinema — not just in 2020, but beyond. And if you haven't seen her noir-musical film Knives and Skin, which not only bends genre convention on every level but illustrates the power of female friendship, you should get on that ASAP.

In celebration of Women's History Month, SYFY FANGRRLS asked Reeder to talk about her favorite genre movies directed by women — past, present and what she's looking forward to from the future of film, as well as a few honorable mentions that should be on everyone's viewing lists.