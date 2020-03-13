Get Rec'd with LaToya Morgan: Eight must-see movies

As a writer, director, executive producer and more, LaToya Morgan has worked on a few shows you've probably heard of. Into the Badlands. TURN: Washington's Spies. The Walking Dead. She's also the creator of the #WGAStaffingBoost hashtag, which seeks to boost writer visibility during hiring season in Hollywood in order to assist showrunners in staffing their writers' rooms and enable writers to network and recommend their peers to fill desired positions.
In celebration of Women's History Month, SYFY FANGRRLS asked Morgan to talk about her favorite genre movies directed by women — past, present, and what she's looking forward to from the future of film, as well as a few honorable mentions that should be on everyone's viewing lists.
Eve’s Bayou - Kasi Lemmons
"A lush and gorgeous Southern gothic tale about family secrets and the grey areas of truth. This is one of my all-time favorite movies because it centers itself around the lives and loves of Black women. It features a rockstar all-star cast with Lynn Whitfield, Debbie Morgan, young Jurnee Smollett and Meagan Good, and a wonderful performance from the late, great Diahann Carroll. A true gem."
Fast Color - Julia Hart
"Black women with super powers — enough said! A sleek, taught little thriller that gives true meaning to the phrase Black Girl Magic."
Pet Sematary - Mary Lambert
"After directing iconic videos for Madonna, Janet Jackson, and Rod Stewart, Lambert made her directorial debut with this super scary original film based on Stephen King’s novel. Come for the great premise and suspense but stay for the scalpel cutting the Achilles tendon scene! You’ll never step out of bed without thinking about it again."
The Babadook - Jennifer Kent
"One of the best films about the struggles of loss and depression. Features a burn-the-house-down performance from Essie Davis and for all the Turn: Washington Spies fans out there — a supporting role from the always amazing Daniel Henshall."
Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Fran Rubel Kuzui
"Before there was a TV show about Buffy there was a movie starring the criminally underrated Kristy Swanson and the late, great Luke Perry. It’s campy, it’s fun and has all the DNA fans would come to love in the series. It also features one of the best/worst cheer routines in movie history, which begs the question: How funky is your chicken?"
Jennifer’s Body - Karyn Kusama
"No list would be complete without Megan Fox getting her inner demon on while burning her tongue with a lighter. It’s sexy, fun, and a whole lot of gory goodness. Here’s to all the girls out there tapping into their inner badasses."
Boxing Helena - Jennifer Lynch
"Lynch made her directorial debut with this weird, outrageous film that proved 1) the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree (she’s the daughter of David Lynch) and 2) I’ll watch Sherilyn Fenn in pretty much anything. Completely bonkers, over the top crazy, and very Twin Peaksian, this isn’t for the faint of heart but an adventure for the morbidly curious."
Wonder Woman - Patty Jenkins
"Need a hero? Look no further than Diana Prince. The battle at No Man’s Land is the film’s heart, but the fight with Amazon warriors alone is worth the price of admission."
Honorable Mentions
The Girl With All the Gifts - Colm McCarthy: "In a world where we’re saturated in zombie stories, this is one of my all-time favorites. Not just because of the sweet and terrifying lead character played with precision by Sennia Nanua but a thoughtful premise that breathes new life into the genre."
Horror Noire - Xavier Burgin: "A wonderful documentary on Black Horror and Black filmmakers. If you need a great horror viewing starter kit and don’t know which movies to begin with, look no further than this flick."
Most Anticipated
Candyman - Nia DaCosta: "The original film is the stuff of my childhood nightmares. I still won’t say that name in a mirror. Cannot wait for this remake in the loving hands of a phenomenal filmmaker in Nia DaCosta. Got my popcorn ready."
Wonder Woman 1984 - Patty Jenkins: "'80s Wonder Woman and Chris Pine?! Inject it into my eyeballs!"