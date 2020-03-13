Get Rec'd with LaToya Morgan: Eight must-see movies

As a writer, director, executive producer and more, LaToya Morgan has worked on a few shows you've probably heard of. Into the Badlands. TURN: Washington's Spies. The Walking Dead. She's also the creator of the #WGAStaffingBoost hashtag, which seeks to boost writer visibility during hiring season in Hollywood in order to assist showrunners in staffing their writers' rooms and enable writers to network and recommend their peers to fill desired positions.

In celebration of Women's History Month, SYFY FANGRRLS asked Morgan to talk about her favorite genre movies directed by women — past, present, and what she's looking forward to from the future of film, as well as a few honorable mentions that should be on everyone's viewing lists.