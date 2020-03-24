Get Rec'd with Magdalene Visaggio: Eight comics worthy of any pull list

Comic book writer Magdalene Visaggio is an unstoppable force these days. Chances are if you're familiar with a publisher, she's written stories for them — from Kim & Kim and Quantum Teens Are Go at Black Mask Studios to Eternity Girl at DC Comics to tackling characters like Dazzler, Rick and Morty, and those Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
Her epic space opera comic Vagrant Queen, which recently returned in a miniseries titled Vagrant Queen: A Planet Called Doom through Vault Comics, has also been adapted for the small screen, with the pilot airing on SYFY this Friday at 10/9c.
In celebration of Women's History Month, Visaggio shared her pull list of comics by women that have resonated with her or inspired her as a creator.
Assassinistas - Tini Howard
"It is the coolest thing I have ever read. Retired assassins have to do one more job, except they've all moved on with their lives so it becomes a family road trip. Brill."
The Pervert - Michelle Perez & Remy Boydell
"The brutal and realistic tale of a trans sex worker. How often do trans women get to tell our own stories, especially if they aren't happy or inspirational? Phenomenal and daring work."
Shade the Changing Girl - Cecil Castellucci, Marley Zarcone, & Kelly Fitzpatrick
"A mind-bending reinvention of the classic Jack Kirby character molded to portray the strange out-of-body experience of being a teenage girl. Not only is it beautiful, not only is it fascinating, but it's internal in a way very few comics can pull off. It's one of the strangest, most creative comics I've ever read."
Cairo - G. Willow Wilson
"I read Cairo in college, and mostly I just got angry that Willow was such a better writer than me even though she wasn't that much older. Willow has always challenged me as a writer — I've been following her work ever since — and while I'm happy to call her my friend, she is always the measure by which I measure myself. That may or may not be healthy, but in Cairo — published when she was just 25 — she captures why people like me can't escape religion, mysticism, and spirituality: there will always be empty places where dwell mysteries, and mysteries alone."
Heathen - Natasha Alterici
"LESBIAN. VIKINGS."
Jonesy - Sam Humphries & Caitlin Rose Boyle
"Adorable tale of a teenage trashfire who can make anyone fall in love with anyone – except herself. It's so heckin' cute and the teenage drama, though lightly played, is real and honest and recognizable. Caitlin's art is key to selling the book's spritely irreverence and creates enough distance from reality that you can accept the book's logical and narrative leaps. It's one of my favorite books, period."
RAW - Françoise Mouly
"A quarterly comix anthology published from 1980 to 1991 that, among other things, was the first place MAUS saw print. I first read MAUS when I was 11, and I was immediately fascinated by the glimpse at the strange world of alternative comix I found there. And at the center of that glimpse was Françoise Mouly, who co-edited the book with her husband Art Spiegelman. There is a kind of intense physicality to RAW, something deeply, deeply analog in the beauty of the end product, and she collaborated closely with the artists who published with her. She found a way to thrive in the underground scene as a woman and as an editor, no mean feat, and the end result is one of the most fascinating and blindingly creative enterprises comics has ever seen. God bless Françoise Mouly."