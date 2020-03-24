Get Rec'd with Magdalene Visaggio: Eight comics worthy of any pull list

Comic book writer Magdalene Visaggio is an unstoppable force these days. Chances are if you're familiar with a publisher, she's written stories for them — from Kim & Kim and Quantum Teens Are Go at Black Mask Studios to Eternity Girl at DC Comics to tackling characters like Dazzler, Rick and Morty, and those Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Her epic space opera comic Vagrant Queen, which recently returned in a miniseries titled Vagrant Queen: A Planet Called Doom through Vault Comics, has also been adapted for the small screen, with the pilot airing on SYFY this Friday at 10/9c.

In celebration of Women's History Month, Visaggio shared her pull list of comics by women that have resonated with her or inspired her as a creator.