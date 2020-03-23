Get Rec'd with Sarah Kuhn: Five great graphic novels for FANGRRLS readers

Sarah Kuhn is a true FANGRRL in more ways than one. The author of the popular Heroine Complex series — with the latest installment, Haunted Heroine, slated for a July 7 release — also wrote the YA comedy I Love You So Mochi, as well as the geek girl rom-com novella One Con Glory, and recently she penned a YA graphic novel for DC about one of our favorite Batgirls, Cassandra Cain (with artist Nicole Goux), titled Shadow of the Batgirl.

In celebration of Women's History Month, SYFY FANGRRLS asked Kuhn to recommend some of her favorite graphic novels and comics for genre fans.