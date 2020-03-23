Get Rec'd with Sarah Kuhn: Five great graphic novels for FANGRRLS readers

Sarah Kuhn is a true FANGRRL in more ways than one. The author of the popular Heroine Complex series — with the latest installment, Haunted Heroine, slated for a July 7 release — also wrote the YA comedy I Love You So Mochi, as well as the geek girl rom-com novella One Con Glory, and recently she penned a YA graphic novel for DC about one of our favorite Batgirls, Cassandra Cain (with artist Nicole Goux), titled Shadow of the Batgirl.
In celebration of Women's History Month, SYFY FANGRRLS asked Kuhn to recommend some of her favorite graphic novels and comics for genre fans.
Mooncakes - Wendy Xu and Suzanne Walker
"This sweet, utterly enchanting story of bookish witches and werewolves is the perfect cocktail of everyday magic, tender first love, and the evils of horse demons and North Face fleeces. There are so many thoughtful touches and details, all rendered with love and care that shines through in every single panel. Reading it is akin to a warm hug, a blanket, and your favorite comfort food."
Pashmina - Nidhi Chanani
"Chanani’s lyrical words and charmingly expressive art combine beautifully to tell a tale of an Indian American teenage girl who discovers a magical pashmina that sweeps her away to India — and brings her closer to answers to long-held questions about her identity. A wonderfully crafted coming-of-age story that perfectly melds the mundane and the fantastical."
Losing The Girl - MariNaomi
"This is the first book in MariNaomi’s addictive Life on Earth trilogy, all about missing teenager Claudia Jones, who may or may not have been abducted by aliens (oooh! Intrigue! Mystery!). MariNaomi expertly illuminates moments both great and small in teenage life, and masterfully renders different POVs in different art styles, all of them lovely and unique — down to the exquisitely crafted lettering."
Monstress - Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda
"Certain writer-artist pairings produce that perfect comics alchemy — stories that feel like some kind of awesome sorcery. Liu and Takeda on Monstress, now collected into several meaty volumes, is one of them. The astonishing fantasy world they create together is lush, rich with detail, and populated with complicated characters you’ll never forget."
Archival Quality - Ivy Noelle Weir and Steenz
"This book has a premise that’s total catnip — a young woman lands a job as the live-in archivist at a haunted museum. Weir and Steenz deliver on that premise beautifully, crafting a deeply-felt ghost story that is somehow tender, funny, and creepy all at once. Both words and art feel refreshingly modern and real — as if the characters are your IRL friends you just happened to drop in on for a spell."