Get set for a host of new Marvel comics with our All-New Marvel NOW! guide

Matthew Jackson
Jan 8, 2014

Another year, another slate of more than two dozen new Marvel comics to get pumped about.

Late in 2011, Marvel relaunched many of its old series and launched several brand-new ones as part of the Marvel NOW! initiative. We got plenty of fun comics out of that movement, including Uncanny AvengersIndestructible HulkYoung AvengersFFAll-New X-Men, a new Guardians of the Galaxy series, an all-female X-Men team and more. Now Marvel's got a whole new bunch of books heading our way through another initiative, All-New Marvel NOW!, which launches today with a Point One one-shot and several all-new first issues, including the series Avengers World, a Black Widow solo book and a new X-Factor series scripted by the legendary Peter David.

Over the next four months Marvel will keep hitting us with All-New Marvel NOW! first issues, including reboots of old favorites (Fantastic FourWolverine and the X-Men, Captain Marvel), new solo ongoing series for a number of big heroes (WolverineThe PunisherShe-Hulk, Silver Surfer), new superteam books (New WarriorsAll-New Invaders) and even a brand-new Marvel superhero (Ms. Marvel).

So, to help you keep track of when you can expect all of these books at your local comics shop, as well as a little bit of what you can expect story-wise from each of them, we put together this handy chronological guide to the All-New Marvel NOW! first issues. If you're a new reader looking to have some low-risk fun with a brand-new book, now's your chance. If you've fallen out of the comics game lately but want to grab something from the beginning, here you go. Or, if you're already in the comics game and you just don't want to have to go to three different web pages to find out the release dates of Moon KnightMagneto and Silver Surfer, we've got you covered.

Check out the gallery below and see how many of the All-New Marvel NOW! comics you'll be adding to your pull list. 

All-New Marvel NOW! Point One (January 8th): If you just want an intro to what Marvel's got coming...
All-New X-Factor (January 8th): The X-Factor team returns, and this time they've got corporate...
Avengers World (January 8th): In the wake of the epic event Infinity, the Avengers enter into a...
Black Widow (January 8th): Natasha Romanov is finally back in her own solo series, and this time we...
All-New Invaders (January 22): Eisner-winning writer James Robinson (Starman) and acclaimed artist...
Ms. Marvel (February 5th): Ever since Carol Danvers took over the mantle of Captain Marvel, the...
Loki: Agent of Asgard (February 5th): If we learned anything from 2013, it's that people just can't...
Wolverine (February 5th): Yeah, we know, another Wolverine comic doesn't exactly seem like...
The Punisher (February 5th): It was rather sad to see the last Punisher series vanish, but now...
X-Force (February 12): The two X-Force books Marvel had in 2013 are gone, but they've merged to...
She-Hulk (February 12th): If you want more of Marvel's leading ladies to step up into solo roles...
Winter Soldier: The Bitter March (February 12th): We'll be talking a lot about the Winter Soldier...
New Warriors (February 19th): The New Warriors get a new ongoing series for the first time five...
Fantastic Four (February 26th): The last time the Fantastic Four got a relaunch, they went on a...
Magneto (March 5th): Magneto's spent a lot of time lately hanging out with the X-Men, doing what he...
Wolverine and the X-Men (March 5th): If you've been reading the current Wolverine and the X-Men...
Moon Knight (March 5th): Warren Ellis is writing Moon Knight. One more time for the cheap seats: ...
Avengers Undercover (March 12th): Spinning out of the events of Avengers Arena, this new series...
Captain Marvel (March 12): The response so far to Marvel's decision to give Carol Danvers the...
Secret Avengers (March 12th): Secret Avengers has given us some incredibly exciting covert Marvel...
All-New Ghost Rider (March 19): Want another Ghost Rider comic? Of course you do! This time the...
Daredevil (March 19): The Eisner-winning creative team that's made Daredevil so much fun lately...
Silver Surfer (March 26): The Silver Surfer has a solo book again! This time the iconic cosmic hero...
Iron Patriot (March 26th): Rhodey's back, and he's got his own series. We don't yet know everything...
Inhuman (April): Inhuman was supposed to be a book we would see this month, but changes in the...
Hulk (April): Indestructible Hulk and Daredevil writer Mark Waid teams with Ultimate Spider-Man and...
Elektra (April): We know very little so far about where this new series is heading, but we can all...
