Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
The_Legendary_Star-Lord_1_CoverCROP.jpg

Get to know Peter Quill in 1st pages from Marvel's all-new Legendary Star-Lord comic

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jun 6, 2014

Before you see Star-Lord's big screen debut with the Guardians of the Galaxy this summer, Marvel Comics is taking him on a little solo adventure.

Earlier this week Marvel Comics gave us a sneak peek at writer/artist Skottie Young's new Rocket Raccoon solo series, but Rocket's not the only Guardian starring in his own book. Next month Marvel will also launch The Legendary Star-Lord from writer Sam Humphries (Ultimate Comics: The UltimatesUncanny X-Force) and artist Paco Media (DeadpoolAvenging Spider-Man), sending Peter Quill off on his own cosmic odyssey that Humphries has deemed a "Space Western."

“This book is going to be Peter’s adventures untethered from the Guardians, where he gets to play a little more fast and loose in the cosmic playground," Humphries said. “He likes to fight. He likes to flirt. He flies by the seat of his pants. This book is almost more like a Space Western. It’s about heists and cons, bounty hunters, revenge and all that good stuff ... These are the high flying adventures of a space cowboy."

The Legendary Star-Lord #1 will hit comic-book stores on July 2, the same day as Rocket Raccoon #1, and will feature a whole host of variant covers by artists including Skottie Young, Sara Pichelli, Dave Marquez and Ryan Stegman. Check out a three-page preview, along with several variant covers, in the gallery below.

The_Legendary_Star-Lord_1_Cover.jpg
Main cover by Steve McNiven
The_Legendary_Star-Lord_1_Preview_1.jpg
The_Legendary_Star-Lord_1_Preview_2.jpg
The_Legendary_Star-Lord_1_Preview_3.jpg
The_Legendary_Star-Lord_1_Young_Variant.jpg
Variant cover by Skottie Young
The_Legendary_Star-Lord_1_Asrar_Variant.jpg
Variant cover by Mahmud Asrar
The_Legendary_Star-Lord_1_Bradshaw_Variant.JPG
Variant cover by Nick Bradshaw
The_Legendary_Star-Lord_1_Marquez_Variant.JPG
Variant cover by Dave Marquez
The_Legendary_Star-Lord_1_Pichelli_Variant.JPG
Variant cover by Sara Pichelli
The_Legendary_Star-Lord_1_Schiti_Variant.jpg
Variant cover by Valerio Schiti
The_Legendary_Star-Lord_1_Stegman_Variant.JPG
Variant cover by Ryan Stegman
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: Star-Lord

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: