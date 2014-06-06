Get to know Peter Quill in 1st pages from Marvel's all-new Legendary Star-Lord comic

Before you see Star-Lord's big screen debut with the Guardians of the Galaxy this summer, Marvel Comics is taking him on a little solo adventure.

Earlier this week Marvel Comics gave us a sneak peek at writer/artist Skottie Young's new Rocket Raccoon solo series, but Rocket's not the only Guardian starring in his own book. Next month Marvel will also launch The Legendary Star-Lord from writer Sam Humphries (Ultimate Comics: The Ultimates, Uncanny X-Force) and artist Paco Media (Deadpool, Avenging Spider-Man), sending Peter Quill off on his own cosmic odyssey that Humphries has deemed a "Space Western."

“This book is going to be Peter’s adventures untethered from the Guardians, where he gets to play a little more fast and loose in the cosmic playground," Humphries said. “He likes to fight. He likes to flirt. He flies by the seat of his pants. This book is almost more like a Space Western. It’s about heists and cons, bounty hunters, revenge and all that good stuff ... These are the high flying adventures of a space cowboy."

The Legendary Star-Lord #1 will hit comic-book stores on July 2, the same day as Rocket Raccoon #1, and will feature a whole host of variant covers by artists including Skottie Young, Sara Pichelli, Dave Marquez and Ryan Stegman. Check out a three-page preview, along with several variant covers, in the gallery below.