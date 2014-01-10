Get to know the 19 awesome new series coming to Image Comics in 2014

Image Comics has just unveiled nearly 20 new creator-owned books, and by the looks of them, it's going to be a hell of a year in comics.

On Thursday, the label hosted the 2014 Image Expo, and during his keynote speech at the event, publisher Eric Stephenson brought out a host of creators, including Ed Brubaker, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Matt Fraction, Brandon Graham, Nick Spencer and more, to announce their new creator-owned projects for the company. They range from dark crime to supernatural horror to hardcore sci-fi to modern fantasy, and they all look like worthy additions to any comics pull list.

Check out the gallery below to get the lowdown on all of the books announced at Image Expo this week, from a new horror comic by Grant Morrison to a prison-planet story by DeConnick to the long-awaited continuation of Casanova by Fraction, and see just how many of these books you will simply have to pick up this year.

(Via Image Comics)