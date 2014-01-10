Latest Stories

The X-Files episode 1101 My Struggle III - Mulder and Scully
ImageLead.png

Get to know the 19 awesome new series coming to Image Comics in 2014

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jan 10, 2014

Image Comics has just unveiled nearly 20 new creator-owned books, and by the looks of them, it's going to be a hell of a year in comics.

On Thursday, the label hosted the 2014 Image Expo, and during his keynote speech at the event, publisher Eric Stephenson brought out a host of creators, including Ed Brubaker, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Matt Fraction, Brandon Graham, Nick Spencer and more, to announce their new creator-owned projects for the company. They range from dark crime to supernatural horror to hardcore sci-fi to modern fantasy, and they all look like worthy additions to any comics pull list.

Check out the gallery below to get the lowdown on all of the books announced at Image Expo this week, from a new horror comic by Grant Morrison to a prison-planet story by DeConnick to the long-awaited continuation of Casanova by Fraction, and see just how many of these books you will simply have to pick up this year. 

(Via Image Comics)

Image 8House.jpg
8House by Brandon Graham (writer), Xurxo Penalta (artist), Marian Churchland (artist), Emma Rios (...
Image Airboy.jpg
Airboy by James Robinson (writer) and Greg Hinkle (artist): James Robinson has offered us...
Image Bitch Planet.jpg
Bitch Planet by Kelly Sue DeConnick (writer) and Valentine De Landro (artist): It's a Women In...
Image Casanova.jpg
Casanova: Acedia by Matt Fraction (writer), Fabio Moon (artist), Michael Chabon (writer), and...
Image COWL.jpg
C.O.W.L. by Kyle Higgins (writer), Alec Siegel (writer), and Rod Reis (artist): If you love...
Image LOW.jpg
Low by Rick Remender (writer) and Greg Tocchini (artist): Rick Remender just launched a new Image...
Image Nailbiter.jpg
Nailbiter by Joshua Williamson (writer) and Mike Henderson (artist): From the creative team that...
Image Nameless.jpg
Nameless by Grant Morrison (writer) and Chris Burnham (artist): Legendary comics writer Grant...
Image Nick Spencer.jpg
Three new comics by writer Nick Spencer: Nick Spencer is wasting no time in 2014. The writer of ...
Image Restoration.jpg
Restoration by Bill Willingham (writer) and Barry Kitson (artist): Bill Willingham may be ending...
Image Shutter.jpg
Shutter by Joe Keatinge (writer) and Leila del Duca (artist): The writer of Glory teams with a...
Image Tech Jacket.jpg
Tech Jacket by Joe Keatinge (writer) and Khary Randolph (artist): Tech Jacket was first introduced...
Image The Fade Out.jpg
The Fade Out, by Ed Brubaker (writer) and Sean Phillips (artist): When Ed Brubaker (Captain America...
Image The Wicked and the Divine.jpg
The Wicked and the Divine by Kieron Gillen (writer) and Jamie McKelvie (artist): The always-...
Image Wytches.jpg
Wytches by Scott Snyder (writer) and Jock (artist): Scott Snyder already re-imagined bloodsuckers...
