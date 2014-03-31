Latest Stories

Original_Sin_0_Covercrop.jpg

Get your first look at the lead-in to Marvel's Original Sin event

Matthew Jackson
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Mar 31, 2014

Marvel's gearing up for its biggest comic-book event of 2014, and we've got an early look at the kickoff issue.

A few months ago Marvel announced their next major event book: Original Sin, from writer Jason Aaron (Wolverine and the X-MenThor: God of Thunder) and artist Mike Deodato (New AvengersSecret Avengers). The event, launching its first issue in May, will feature the original Nick Fury gathering a team of heroes -- including Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Doctor Strange and more -- to solve the mystery of who killed Uatu the Watcher, and keep all the secrets the Watcher knew hidden.

It's an ambitious superhero murder-mystery idea, to be sure, but what if you're not entirely clear on why the Watcher matters? What if you just haven't been keeping up with what he's been up to lately? Or what if you just want a refesher course in all things Uatu? For that, you can turn to Original Sin #0 from writer Mark Waid (DaredevilIndestructible Hulk) and artist Jim Cheung (X-ForceAvengers: The Children's Crusade). This kickoff issue will follow Nova, who just had another encounter with the enigmatic Watcher, as he wonders just what the mysterious figure who's been a part of the Marvel Universe for decades is all about.

“If you know nothing about Uatu, or you’re not up on what his deal is right now, the story in Original Sin #0 will give you all of the information you need,” Marvel Executive Editor Tom Brevoort said. “[Presented] in the context of an emotionally affecting story featuring the Watcher and Nova – and leave you ready for him to turn up as a cold, dead corpse in Original Sin #1 and understand why that is so very unsettling and dangerous a situation.”

According to Marvel, Nova will discover a "startling secret" in the issue that will both seriously affect him and set up the events of Original Sin. So if you want a prologue to Marvel's next major event, or if you just need a Watcher refresher course, pick up Original Sin #0 in comics shops April 23, and check out a preview of the issue in the gallery below.

Original_Sin_0_Cover.jpg
Cover by Jim Cheung
Original_Sin_0_Rivera_Variant.jpg
Variant Cover by Paolo Rivera
Original_Sin_0_Preview_1.jpg
Original_Sin_0_Preview_2.jpg
Original_Sin_0_Preview_3.jpg
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Original Sin

