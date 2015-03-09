Latest Stories

Lupita Nyong'o in Us
Objects in Space 3/22/19: Be careful
Twitter reacts to Supernatural coming to an end.
Toxic Avenger Troma
The Toxic Avenger's Lloyd Kaufman recommended Macon Blair for remake
Donnie Darko
Multiple realities aren’t just science fiction anymore
The-Flash-Trial-of-the-Trickster-James-Jesse-17.jpg

Get your first look at the return of the Trickster in new Flash trailer

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Mar 9, 2015

The Flash has just unveiled a brand-new trailer for its next three episodes -- including one that features the return of Mark Hamill as the Trickster.

A little history here: Hamill first played the Trickster on the original 1990 Flash series, which starred John Wesley Shipp in the title role (Shipp now plays Barry Allen's jailed father on the current program). Hamill's upcoming appearance on the March 31 episode will reference his prior one with photos of him from the 1990 show and by mentioning that he's been in prison for 20 years -- where he's had two decades to "come up with the perfect trick."

Before we get to the Trickster, however, there are two action-packed segments arriving first: The March 17 installment will bring in Liam McIntyre as the Weather Wizard, while March 24 will see Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) come back, joined by his sister Lisa, aka Golden Glider (Peyton List).

And of course Barry (Grant Gustin) is inching closer to traveling back in time to solve his mother's murder and learn the shocking true identity of the Reverse Flash (which I won't spill here in case you're still catching up with previous episodes).

Watch the trailer below (as well as a clip from Hamill's 1990 appearance) and get ready for March madness from The Flash. Are you looking forward to seeing Mark Hamill reappear as the Trickster?

(People via Screencrush)

