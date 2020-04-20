Latest Stories

Get your Freakazoid on! Five old-school shows perfect for 4/20

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 20, 2020

For decades, 4/20 has been an unofficial holiday for those who celebrate cannabis culture. But even if you don't partake, there are plenty of ways to stimulate your brain this year. In fact, there are at least five TV shows from the '90s that we strongly suspect might be 4/20-influenced. Chief among them is Freakazoid!, an animated series co-created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, the dynamic duo behind Batman: The Animated Series.

Unlike Dini and Timm's previous show, Freakazoid! embraced the zany comedy of Animaniacs and went even further into absurdity. It's a superhero parody in which the title character, Dexter Douglas, gets his powers because his cat walked on his keyboard and accidentally unlocked the mysterious powers of the internet. Freakazoid! was relentlessly silly, and that's why we loved it.

Denver, the Last Dinosaur doesn't quite inspire the same level of enthusiasm, but this series is definitely out there with a leading lizard/dinosaur that can skateboard, play the guitar, and take his human friends on a time-travel adventure with the egg he was hatched in. Hopefully the kids didn't have to lick the egg to experience that particular trip ... that would just be weird.

Also on our list is the bizarrely titled Tattooed Teenage Alien Fighters from Beverly Hills, which liberally pulled elements from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. This is a show that could only be enhanced by copious amounts of cannabis and it’s filled with plenty of unintentional humor.

For more TV shows appropriate for 4/20, check out the Quick Hits edition of SYFY WIRE's Everything You Didn't Know!

