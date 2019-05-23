Latest Stories

Ghidorah shows off more of his power in new Godzilla: King of the Monsters clip

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
May 23, 2019

We're just a week away from the release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the long-awaited sequel to 2014's Godzilla that will pit the title kaiju against several of his most famous foes, including Mothra, Rodan, and Ghidorah. In a new clip, the biggest and baddest of those three monsters gets a showcase.

King of the Monsters star Millie Bobby Brown dropped by The Tonight Show Wednesday night, and in between stories about her trip to Australia and Amy Winehouse impressions, she got around to talking a bit about the film. After discussing her belief that the movie should be seen on the biggest screen possible and revealing what she listened to to get pumped for various scenes (Beyonce), Brown and host Jimmy Fallon showed a new clip featuring Brown's character, Madison, caught in a close encounter with Ghidorah. 

Check it out below at about the 3:15 mark.

We've seen Ghidorah in all his glory in various trailers and clips for the film already, but this clip does a particularly great job of creating an atmosphere of dread as the kaiju arrives on the scene. It keeps building tension until you see that there seems to be actual animosity between Ghidorah and Madison, and then the lightning breath comes out at exactly the right moment. It's a great monster movie entrance. 

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is in theaters May 31. 

