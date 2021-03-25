Playstation, Sucker Punch developing 'The Ghost of Tsushima' as a film from John Wick 4's Chad Stahelski

The trend of video game adaptations continues! The latest title to join the already highly-anticipated list of movies and TV shows in development is Sucker Punch Production's The Ghost of Tsushima. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are developing the flick, which will be helmed by John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski.

Of course, it's no surprise that the highly popular action-adventure game has become the latest title to make the jump from console to film. It's been the fastest-selling first-party original IP debut on the PS4 last year, with more than 2.4 million units of the game sold globally within the first three days it went on sale. It has since crossed the 6.5 million mark worldwide. It was also nominated for the Game Awards 2020, picking up nominations in several categories including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Performer for Daisuke Tsuji, who voiced the lead character, AKA the titular "Ghost."

The game sees players step into the role of Jin Sakai, a samurai who is the last surviving member of his clan, fighting against the invasion of the Mongols, led by their leader Khotun Khan. Unable to rely on his traditional samurai training and fighting techniques to defend his people and free what remains of his family from under Khan's occupation, Jin must learn and take on other forms of combat so he can finally save Tsushima. Sucker Punch Productions developed the game and Sony Interactive Entertainment published it.

Stahelski will also serve as a producer on the film, along with Alex Young and Jason Spitz, through their company 87Eleven Entertainment. Meanwhile, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce on behalf of PlayStation Productions and Peter Kang will oversee the project on behalf of Sucker Punch Productions, who will also executive produce the project.

This is the third project to come out Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions' partnership, with the Tom Holland-starring Uncharted set to be released next year on Feb. 11, and The Last of Us having found its leads in Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) and showrunner in Craig Mazin (Chernobyl).

Other games that are currently being adapted include the critically-acclaimed Firewatch and the popular Borderlands franchise.

No release date has been set for the project just yet.