Ghostbusters 2020's first set pic is a ton of family fun

Jason Reitman, director of next year's Ghostbusters 2020, is no stranger to the Ghostbusters franchise. In addition to being the son of original Ghostbusters' director Ivan Reitman, the younger Reitman even played a small cameo role in 1989's Ghostbusters II, as a kid who tells Dan Aykroyd's Ray Stantz that his Dad says the Ghostbusters are "full of crap." It's a self-referential and knowing nod in a highly underrated sequel to 1984's blockbuster original, but not all sequels are made equal, or in the immediate shadow of an instant classic like the first Ghostbusters, and the junior Reitman has every reason to hope that the current mania for all things 80's will buoy next year's sequel to the heights of a Gozer-infused Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

And what could help more with that hype than a few teasers along the way? Well, yesterday, we got two.

The first was a car we all know very well, the hearse turned Ghostbusters-mobile from the first two films, pictured below, and, from it's Instagram tag of Alberta, Canada, now parked far away from it's firehouse in Tribeca:

The second is where the ectoplasm really gets flowing though. Captioned, "The Family is all here," we see Ivan and Jason Reitman bookending the cast of the newest Ghostbusters family: Carrie Coon, Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace.

The film, which will debut in summer of 2020, reportedly centers on a family who moves to a small town and discovers secrets about their own true identities. Hmmm...Dana did have a baby in Ghostbusters II. Our question is: in 2020, will characters in the Ghostbusters movie have seen Stranger Things 2 and be able to reference the below image of Wolfhard?

IMDB/ Netflix

Does Stranger Things exist in the Ghostbusters universe if Ghostbusters exists in the Stranger Things universe? Will cats and dogs finally live together without mass hysteria? We have one year to wait to find out.