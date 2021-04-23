Ghostbusters: Afterlife's adorably killer mini-Stay Puft men leave Bill Murray in stitches (Watch)

Earlier this month, Sony released a first look clip from November's Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The sequence — which features a brand-new character played by Paul Rudd — harkens back to the 1984 original with an army of pint-sized Stay Puft Marshmallow Men. They may be a fraction of the size of the towering confection that terrorized New York 37 years ago, but their penchant for chaos and destruction is on par with the mischievous Mogwai in Joe Dante's Gremlins.

The clip is already great by itself, but you know what would make the darned thing even better? A companion video of Bill Murray and Ivan Reitman reacting to it. Well, our prayers have been answered because that's exactly what the great Gozer has bestowed upon us this day. Both Murray and Reitman, who collaborated on the original two Ghostbusters films, gave the scene an enthusiastic seal of approval. The former couldn't stop laughing and said: "That looks good. That's got the feel, doesn't it?"

"Yep," Reitman responded. "Exactly."

Take a look for yourself:

Dr. Venkman has spoken! Come on, you can't get any higher praise than that. If one of the OG stars is complimenting your work, you know it's gotta be good. To borrow a phrase from Murray's Carl Spackler: "It's in the hole!"

Directed and co-written by Ivan Reitman's son, Jason Reitman, Afterlife will feature most of the original cast members (save for the late Harold Ramis and the mostly-retired Rick Moranis) before handing off the bustin' reins to a younger generation. Ernie Hudson is among that iconic group, reprising his role as Winston Zeddemore. In a recent Twitter post, Hudson shared an image of himself posing with Jason and wrote: "#Ghostbustersafterlife is so good, that I was speechless!"

And that wasn't an isolated incident. Afterlife seems to evoke rather profound reactions from the Ghostbusters old guard. “My father hasn’t been leaving the house much because of COVID,” Jason said earlier this year. “But he took a test, put on a mask and drove down to the Sony lot to watch the movie with the studio. And after, he cried, and he said, ‘I’m so proud to be your father.’ And it was one of the great moments of my life.”

Also written by Gil Kenan (Monster House), Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings the laughs and the scares to theaters Thursday, Nov. 11.