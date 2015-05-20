Ghostbusters' big changes do not include a change of location

There’s something strange in the neighborhood: Production for Ghostbusters, the upcoming gender-bent version of the 1984 classic, is gearing up ... in Boston. But fear not, fans of the original — many of whom caused a kerfuffle upon learning that our heroes would become heroines — Boston is only standing in for tax purposes.

According to IGN, “It just comes down to money, and our budget is so high that we need the tax incentive that Massachusetts provides.”

Feng explained that the original Ghostbusters was mostly filmed in Los Angeles. But New York City provided its famous exteriors, which include Lincoln Center, Columbia University’s campus, the Fifth Avenue Public Library, Tavern on the Green restaurant and “Spook Central,” also known as 55 Central Park West between 65th and 66th Streets.

But he has no intention of bringing the Ghostbusters to Beantown. As he told IGN, “[Y]ou can’t take the Ghostbusters out of New York … some of the fans are mad at me about doing a reboot, and even I would be mad at myself if I pulled it out of New York.”

Ghostbusters will star Melissa McCarthy, Kristin Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. It’s currently set for a release date of July 22, 2016.

