Ghostbusters Day reveals new Real Ghostbusters statues, a 1/8 scale ECTO-1, and more

Saturday, June 8 marked the milestone 35th anniversary of director Ivan Reitman's masterpiece of comedy horror, Ghostbusters, and fans throughout the world celebrated the big birthday of those beloved paranormal investigators with special screenings, panels, cosplay gatherings, and Wizard World's first-ever Ghostbusters Fan Fest on the Sony Pictures lot.

Anniversaries of cherished franchises like Ghostbusters always arrive with much hype and fanfare and this weekend was no different, with a supernatural storm of limited-edition toys, models, and collectibles revealed to serve every spiritual taste.

Credit: Sony/Wizard World

SYFY WIRE has gathered a few choice items for your perusal below, including a whimsical set of The Real Ghostbusters collector statues, new Playmobil Ghostbusters figures and playsets, and an impressive ECTO-1 subscription model inspected by Dan Aykroyd himself. We came, we saw, we bought them all!

Credit: Chronicle Collectibles

First up is a limited-edition set of The Real Ghostbusters collector figures from Texas-based Chronicle Collectibles. These are the world's first The Real Ghostbusters statues, standing 10 inches tall on 4 inch bases and are crafted in premium polyresin and designed using the original Sony assets.

"It has been a huge dream of ours to turn The Real Ghostbusters team into statues," says Chronicle President Clay Brown. "We're amazed that this has never been done before and with Ghostbusters Fan Fest going on this weekend, it seemed like the absolute perfect time to launch these."

Winston, Peter, Ray, and Egon can be purchased as a team or individually. Slimer is a bonus figure that won't be available separately but comes free when you buy all four Ghostbusters. Priced at $149.00 each, they're up for pre-order now at chroniclecollectibles.com.

Credit: Eaglemoss Hero Collector

Next is the awesome 1/8 scale Custom Ghostbusters ECTO-1 Subscription Model from Eaglemoss Hero Collector. This is an installment club where fans receive parts for the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance on a regular basis that they assemble with simple screws to build their own customized dream ECT0-1.

This iconic die-cast vehicle replica measures 31 inches long and 10 inches wide, and comes complete with working headlights, sirens, steering wheels, doors, and a display case. No final pricing is available at this time but fans can join the waitlist HERE and expect delivery starting in early 2020 just in time for the new Ghostbusters feature!

Credit: Playmobil

Lastly, we've got Playmobil's Ghostbusters Team Collector's Set, and a Ghostbusters II ECTO-1A Set for the younger crowd but that's not stopping us geeks of a certain age!

The action figures feature Egon Spengler, Peter Venkman, Winston Zeddemore, and Ray Stantz clad in their original 1984 uniforms and arrive with handy proton packs, a neutrino wand, and a cool ghost trap you can clip a figure onto. Priced at $19.99.

Credit: Playmobil

Playmobil's Ecto-1A playset is based on the updated version of the spookhunting vehicle from 1989's Ghostbusters II and comes with four black-suited figures to ride along inside. Includes light-up flashing sirens and authentic sounds via a battery pack installed beneath the roof and is priced at $59.99.

Do any of these enticing Ghostbusters toys and collectibles give you the chills?