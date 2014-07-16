Ghostbusters + TMNT = The comic book crossover of your childhood dreams

Until now, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Ghostbusters only met as action figures on your bedroom floor.

In 1984, Ghostbusters was released and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made its comic-book debut. In the ensuing years they became two of the most beloved sci-fi franchises ever, and now, in celebration of their respective 30th anniversaries, IDW Publishing will introduce Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo to Peter, Ray, Egon and Winston.

This week, the publisher announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Ghostbusters, a four-issue limited series that will bring together creators from IDW's Ghostbusters and TMNT titles to tell the story of what happens when these two famous foursomes meet up. When a faulty invention sends them into an alternate universe, the Turtles find they're still in New York City, but now it's the New York City that's home to the Ghostbusters and the ghost infestation they're constantly fighting in the Big Apple. The Ghostbusters play "reluctant new hosts," but the two teams soon discover that the Turtles didn't come from their dimension alone.

The series will be scripted by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles writer and Ghostbusters editor Tom Waltz and Ghostbusters writer Erik Burnham, so if you like what the two of them have done with their respective series in the past, you'll probably like what they're cooking up here.

“This is an idea that Erik, series editor Bobby Curnow, and I have bounced off each other for quite a while,” Waltz said. “And being as deeply entrenched in both properties as the three of us are gives us a unique perspective on how to bring them together. And what better time to do it than during the combined 30th year anniversary celebration?”

The series will feature covers and interior art by longtime Ghostbusters artist Dan Schoening, and issue one will feature a variant cover by Ghostbusters and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cover artist T-Rex Jones. Check out Schoening's cover for issue one below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Ghostbusters hits comic-book stores in October.