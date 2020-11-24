The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito hints why there may be ‘a lot of Moff Gideon’ in future seasons

Giancarlo Esposito is no stranger to playing bad guys, from Walter White’s nemesis on Breaking Bad, to the cutthroat Vought CEO on The Boys. His role as Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian is no exception (he wishes ill-will toward Baby Yoda!), and while we’ve seen a little bit of him so far in Season 2, it’s clear his character has grander ambitions.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Esposito shared his thoughts about how Moff Gideon’s ambition may impact future seasons, as well as the upcoming back-half of Season 2.

“I have a feeling you'll see more of me next season. More than likely you're going to see a lot of Moff Gideon,” Esposito told EW. “I can't be sure of that, but it seems as though this iconic journey that they want you to feel it. I think you're going to start to see other storylines start to creep in. When we start to realize there's such a deep connection [between the show's storylines and] the rest of the galaxy and what's really happening. Maybe you'll get an inkling of what he wants.”

And what does Moff Gideon want exactly? We know (Spoiler!) that he wants more of Baby Yoda’s Force-full blood for what appears to be a squadron of superpowered clones. Also, given that the armor he wore in the fourth episode of Season 2 (as well as the Season 1 finale pictured below) had a strong resemblance to Darth Vader’s, there’s also the suggestion that The Moff may want to be just like the deceased Sith Lord.

Esposito, at least, seems to think so: “It's any adult manchild's dream come true to be equated in a certain way with Darth Vader,” Esposito admits. “But I don't wear a helmet. I don't know what the storyline might bring up in regard to Moff Gideon's relationship to Darth Vader. But I certainly correlated one in my own brain.”

Credit: Disney+

Esposito also hinted that there will be plenty of battles between good and evil in the episodes to come. “There's going to be a lot of battles and stormtroopers and all the dark troopers — everyone will get involved,” he said. “We're all in a fresh new place to bring it home. I'm so excited to be a part of the show that is the best there is.”

And, of course, Esposito addressed the show's the biggest controversy so far, from an episode a few weeks ago — is Baby Yoda bad for eating Frog Lady’s eggs? “We need to keep that baby happy," he said. "We've all fallen in love with The Child and The Child has some compassion and is funny, and is absolutely the cutest thing you've ever seen.”

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is currently airing on Disney+, with new episodes dropping each Friday.