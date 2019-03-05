Latest Stories

Multi-Utility Tactical Transport.JPG
Tag: Science
Worry not! Defense Department warbots must adhere to ‘ethical standards’
Hello Kitty
Tag: Movies
Hello Kitty movie coming in first major film deal for brand outside of Japan
AllisonLuhrs_NerdyJobs2
Tag: Games
Nerdy Jobs: The writers who craft D&D and Magic: The Gathering's stories
Christopher Nolan
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: A tantalizing tease for Christopher Nolan's next movie, a witchy new TV series, and more
GettyImages-161060660

Giant Freddy Krueger glove hitches a ride in the back of a pickup truck

Contributed by
Mjolnir-Adam.jpg
Adam Pockross
Mar 5, 2019

One, two, giant Freddy’s coming for you. Because regular size Freddy Krueger isn’t scary enough, I Like Scary Movies is concocting something much grander for its upcoming multi-sensory, interactive art installation honoring some of the scariest movies ever made. 

Inspired by some of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and New Line Cinema’s most enduring and scream-inducing scary movies, I Like Scary Movies — a multi-sensory installation bringing to frightening grandiose life the IT saga, The Shining, Beetlejuice, The Lost Boys, and A Nightmare on Elm Street — opens Apr. 4 in Los Angeles, and so it’s time to get all the artistic finery into position. Which is why this pickup truck took to the streets recently to make L.A. traffic even scarier. 

Terrifying, right? Well wait till you see this thing up close. It’s truly a piece of horrific art, made up of steel, aluminum, leather, and special effect latex. The giant glove’s destination lies inside the exhibit in an immersive and selfie-friendly version of Freddy’s boiler room lair. 

According to the press release, “The Freddy glove will be a full articulating piece with hinges at the finger joints so that guests can pull Freddy’s infamous knives around them for the ultimate in horror fan photo opportunity.” Oh, and just for authenticity’s sake, the piece is finished with “creepy to the touch” swaths of melted Freddy skin on the finger tips and palm.

Beyond Freddy’s boiler room, guests will be invited to sink into the ominous carpet of The Shining’s Overlook Hotel, or hang out with the tiny-headed guests waiting in Beetlejuice’s Netherworld Waiting Room, then ride with the Lost Boys on the way to Pennywise’s lair. All of the creations are spearheaded by master installation artist Maximillian, who has been the driving force behind some of Comic-Con’s most memorable activations over the years. 

I Like Scary Movies runs from Apr. 4 to June 16. For more information, head to their website. And for a little preview of what’s in store, check out the teaser posters for the event in the gallery below.

Nightmare On Elm Street I Like Scary Movies
Credit: I Like Scary Movies
The Lost Boys I Like Scary Movies
Credit: I Like Scary Movies
The Shining I Like Scary Movies
Credit: I Like Scary Movies
IT I Like Scary Movies
Credit: I Like Scary Movies
BeetleJuice I like Scary Movies
Credit: I Like Scary Movies
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Freddy Krueger
Tag: A Nightmare on Elm Street
Tag: Art
Tag: The Lost Boys
Tag: Beetlejuice
Tag: The Shining

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: A Nightmare on Elm Street
Tag: Freddy Krueger
Freddy Krueger Getty
Someone actually tried to smuggle a Freddy Krueger glove past TSA
Elizabeth Rayne
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: A Nightmare on Elm Street
Tag: Freddy Krueger
Freddy Krueger
The Conjuring writer says A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot is 'inevitable'
Don Kaye
Dec 26, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: A Nightmare on Elm Street
Tag: fan films
freddy
9 A Nightmare on Elm Street fan films, ranked
Jeff Spry
Oct 20, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: A Nightmare on Elm Street
Tag: Freddy Krueger
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Robert Englund is dying to see a Freddy Krueger prequel to tell his murderous backstory
Elizabeth Rayne
Oct 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4