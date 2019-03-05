Giant Freddy Krueger glove hitches a ride in the back of a pickup truck

One, two, giant Freddy’s coming for you. Because regular size Freddy Krueger isn’t scary enough, I Like Scary Movies is concocting something much grander for its upcoming multi-sensory, interactive art installation honoring some of the scariest movies ever made.

Inspired by some of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and New Line Cinema’s most enduring and scream-inducing scary movies, I Like Scary Movies — a multi-sensory installation bringing to frightening grandiose life the IT saga, The Shining, Beetlejuice, The Lost Boys, and A Nightmare on Elm Street — opens Apr. 4 in Los Angeles, and so it’s time to get all the artistic finery into position. Which is why this pickup truck took to the streets recently to make L.A. traffic even scarier.

Terrifying, right? Well wait till you see this thing up close. It’s truly a piece of horrific art, made up of steel, aluminum, leather, and special effect latex. The giant glove’s destination lies inside the exhibit in an immersive and selfie-friendly version of Freddy’s boiler room lair.

According to the press release, “The Freddy glove will be a full articulating piece with hinges at the finger joints so that guests can pull Freddy’s infamous knives around them for the ultimate in horror fan photo opportunity.” Oh, and just for authenticity’s sake, the piece is finished with “creepy to the touch” swaths of melted Freddy skin on the finger tips and palm.

Beyond Freddy’s boiler room, guests will be invited to sink into the ominous carpet of The Shining’s Overlook Hotel, or hang out with the tiny-headed guests waiting in Beetlejuice’s Netherworld Waiting Room, then ride with the Lost Boys on the way to Pennywise’s lair. All of the creations are spearheaded by master installation artist Maximillian, who has been the driving force behind some of Comic-Con’s most memorable activations over the years.

I Like Scary Movies runs from Apr. 4 to June 16. For more information, head to their website. And for a little preview of what’s in store, check out the teaser posters for the event in the gallery below.