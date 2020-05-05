This is no monster movie — giant murder hornets really are coming for you

It's got a body the size and thickness of an adult thumb, mandibles that'll rip flesh, and a stinger so deadly it can kill a human. Talk about a hive of horrors!

As if people don't have enough to worry about already with the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, the Asian giant hornet has officially arrived on U.S. shores after being spotted in the Pacific Northwest.

And if you ask beekeepers and scientists, this insect predator is an invasive species unlike any other in modern times. For starters, it breeds fear like something straight out of a '70s monster movie such as 1974's The Killer Bees or 1978's The Swarm (just see, for instance, the nickname researchers have given it – the "murder hornet").

Video of The Swarm - Original Theatrical Trailer

Second, the Asian giant hornet threatens American honeybee populations, which have no defense against the carnivore. And last but not least, it's stinger and venom is supposedly so painful that it's been compared to being branded by a hot poker, and more than one sting could trigger organ failure and death for those unfortunate enough to run across it.

"They're like something out of a monster cartoon with this huge yellow-orange face," Susan Cobey, a bee breeder at the Washington State University's department of entomology, told CNN.

The so-called murder hornet is native to China, the Russian Far East and Southeast Asia of which a subspecies in Japan, the Japanese Asian Hornet, is equally as dangerous.

According to the New York Times, Ted McFall, a beekeeper in Blaine, Washington, first reported something lethal occurring with his honeybee colony when thousands of his bees turned up dead, their heads decapitated and many of their bodies missing.

The culprit, entymologists suspected, was the Asian giant hornet which is known for ripping the heads off upwards of 40 honeybees per minute in its native habitat and stealing away with the juicy middle, their thoraxes, to feed its hungry queens and larvae.

Asian Giant Hornet/Getty

Two inches long, these giants are the world's largest hornets. They have fearsome orange and black stripes, a wingspan rivaling a young dragonfly, intimidating dark brownish-black eyes, and body armor that make them impervious to stinging by their prey, who end up suffering a grisly fate. That's because having never encountered the invader, European and American honeybees haven't evolved a successful strategy of staving them off, unlike the Japanese honeybee.

And that could have potentially devastating consequences for America's food supply as honeybees are major pollinators of plants that produce fruits, vegetables and nuts. Not to mention that back in Japan, they kill an estimated 50 people a year.

As a result, scientists are rushing to set up traps to capture the Asian giant hornets and eradicate their nests before they become established in America, if they aren't already.

"Most people are scared to get stung by them," Washington beekeeper Ruthie Danielsen told the Times. "We’re scared that they are going to totally destroy our hives."

Most people however don't include YouTube star and Brave Wilderness host Coyote Peterson, who demonstrated what it feels like to get stung by one. Needless to say, the result wasn't pretty (as you can see starting at 3:45). Coyote's arm instantly swelled up and he later said it was the most amount of venom he arguably ever had pumped into his arm by an insect.

Video of Giant Hornet KNOCKS OUT Coyote!

So word to the wise: everyone just beeeee careful!