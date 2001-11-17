For the obsessive collector in your life

This page features from our brand partners. SYFY may receive a revenue share from purchases made though these links. Price and availability are accurate at the time of publishing.

The Holiday Season is coming closer, and that’s when you know it’s time to buy new gifts for the biggest fans of nerdy fandom in your life. No, not you — you probably have enough cool stuff on your shelves. Aye, it is the season of giving, and today, SYFY WIRE is going to give you some really great ideas on some of the amazing items you can give to your favorite collector of toys and fandom goodies!