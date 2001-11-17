Tchotchkes for the geek's WFH setup

Contributed by
Nov 17, 2020, 4:44 PM EST (Updated)
This page features from our brand partners. SYFY may receive a revenue share from purchases made though these links. Price and availability are accurate at the time of publishing.
Welcome to the wonderful world of working from home! Whether you’re a seasoned Work-from-Home-r or the current health climate turned your bedroom into your office and your office into a classroom, we’ve got you covered!
For today, we are going to show you the loveliest (and nerdiest) goodies around to help turn your awesome workspace into your more awesomer dork space. Check out some of our favorites and let that geek jet soar!
Game of Thrones: Dragonstone Gate Dragon Bookends
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
Are you ready for a set of bookends strong enough to hold all of Daenerys Targaryen’s titles together? Then look no further than this set of Dragonstone Bookends inspired by the smash-hit series Game of Thrones! These bookends are 7.5 inches tall, are hand-sculpted, and the fearsome dragons are painted to perfectly match the gates of Dany’s birthplace.
Game of Thrones: Iron Throne Business Card Holder
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
Battle your colleagues for your rightful place on the world’s most uncomfortable chair with this Iron Throne business card holder from Game of Thrones. Whether you are a squire, a knight, the janitor, or a king, you can network in style (and command) with your card in one of these pokey beauties. At 4.5 inches tall by 3 inches wide, this throne will fit perfectly on any desk.
The Umbrella Academy Journal
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
If you’re a fan of The Umbrella Academy, jot down your meeting minutes in style with this lovely, high-quality journal. It has 192 pages to its name, which is enough for you to write down everything important, and secretly tap out and doodle without sacrificing any paper! This journal has a burnished Umbrella logo on the cover, contains a bookmark, and a pocket in the back cover.
Castlevania Symphony of the Night Magnet 4-Pack
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
Unleash your inner game into your home office with this set of four magnets from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Got that Simon Belmont and Allucard itch? Then let them fix your important work papers to the side of your filing cabinet! This set comes with four 1.25-inch magnets inspired by the character concept art all in a handy hinged case, which measures 2.75 x 3.5 inches.
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Magnet Set
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
Want to keep your Castlevania stoke old school while still being a productive WFH grown up? Then this set of pixelated heroes and monsters magnets are just what you need! Arrange them into battles while you’re supposed to be listening to meetings — but avoid flying skulls or you will have to find your way around the… work castle… all over again. At least turkeys aren’t included with this set — the boss never pays for lunch, does he?
Umbrella Academy: Umbrella Magnet
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
Display your love for the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy with this stylized magnet. The etched design is classy enough for any office space, yet specific and niche enough to fill your heart with fandom glory. This black and white magnet is 1.75 inches tall, enamel and metal emblem with strong magnet on backside.
Umbrella Academy Composition Notebook
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
Agent, here is your personal work from home composition notebook. It will help you plot your super-secret plans and mystery information. Just remember, work from home superhero, all your thoughts must be recorded inside. And maybe if you’re… lucky?… this device will self-destruct in 365 days — destruction however is not guaranteed.
Umbrella Academy: Crest Magnet
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
Give your office setup a little more nerd love with this Crest Magnet from the hit Netflix show Umbrella Academy. This magnet is a two inches tall enamel and metal emblem with strong magnet on backside. Fans will recognize all four insignias on the crest, with the words Ut Malum Pluvia on the crest’s lower banner area.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Wolf Wall Sculpture
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
Fans of The Witcher know the importance of their medallions — it is a silver symbol of the witcher profession. They take on different shapes to signify the school a witcher comes from. Taxidermized animal heads are a thing of the past with this Witcher 3 Wolf wall sculpture. Never has your office taken on a cooler or nerdier snarling head power display. Packaged in polyfoam in a full-color box, this wall sculpture comes with a slot on the back for easy wall hanging. Measures 8 inches wide by 7 inches high.
Hellboy Enamel Pin Set
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
Four enamel pins, one amazing Hellboy inspired set! Each of these pins measures about one inch. If you want to flash your comic book prowess without sticking these on your business casual clothes (or work from home sweat pants), you can put the on your cork board as lovely little geeky note holders!
Umbrella Academy: Crest logo patch
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
Give your office setup a little more nerd love with this Crest Patch from the hit Netflix show Umbrella Academy. This patch is a 3.25-inch patch that you can iron or sew onto anything to give it a little kiss of fandom. Fans will recognize all four insignias on the crest, with the words Ut Malum Pluvia on the crest’s lower banner area.
Umbrella Academy: Umbrella Keychain
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
Unlock that home office with a nerd niche tchotchke that will let everyone know what you’re a fan of. Using imagery from Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, you can now have this awesome 1.75-inch enamel and metal emblem right on your keychain! Talk about the keys to a geek kingdom!
Umbrella Academy: Umbrella Logo Patch
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
Display your love for the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy with this stylized patch. The etched design is classy enough for any office space, yet specific and niche enough to fill your heart with fandom glory. This black and white patch is 2.5 inches of Umbrella pride that you can iron or sew onto any of your jackets or work shirts for that little ‘work from home’ uniform touch.
Hellboy Holiday Ornament
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
The hell-iday season is here and you can have yourself a merry little Geekmas with a brand new holiday ornament featuring everyone’s favorite red snarker (no, not Deadpool). Santa isn't the only big red guy that loves the holidays! Now you can celebrate with Mike Mignola's Hellboy. Based on the limited-edition Holiday Hellboy game piece from Mantic Games, this fully painted 3.75-inch-by-3.25-inch ornament can be hung or displayed on a flat surface. This guy is available for preorder now, so make sure to order it to get it before Christmas!
Fight Club Calendar
Sold by Dark Horse Comics
This is your calendar and it’s ending one day at a time. From the mind of Chuck Palahniuk, with art from Cameron Stewart and cover artist David Mack, comes a twisted way to track all the mayhem of 2020. This 12-month calendar measures 9.5x12 inches.