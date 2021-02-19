Gina Carano speaks out for first time since being ousted from Star Wars

Gina Carano is speaking out for the first time after Lucasfilm’s Feb. 10 announcement that the company has no plans for her to continue in the Star Wars universe. The company took that option after Carano, who played Cara Dune in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, made several false and offensive posts on social media, including mocking mask wearing, making untrue claims about the recent Presidential election, and — most recently — comparing Republicans to how Jews were treated during the Holocaust.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” the now deleted post read, according to Variety.

According to Deadline, Carano’s interview with Ben Shapiro will air on his show this Sunday. Deadline also has a sneak peek of some of her comments about being let go by Lucasfilm.

“They’ve been all over me and they’ve been watching me like a hawk, and I’m watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that’s where I had a problem,” Carano claims in the interview. “I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative…”

Carano goes on to say that she didn’t take back any of her social media posts, nor will she change her behavior moving forward.

“I was prepared at any point to be let go, because I’ve seen this happen to so many people. I’ve seen the looks on their faces. I’ve seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it’s only a matter of time. I’ve seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself … ‘you’re coming for me, I know you are,'" Carano says. "They’re making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, ‘I’m going to go down swinging and I’m going to stay true to myself.’"

Carano’s posts not only caused her to be ousted from the Star Wars universe, but also resulted in her losing her representation at UTA. Lucasfilm has also stated they will not immediately recast her character, Cara Dune.