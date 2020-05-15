Latest Stories

Gina Carano as Cara Dune (The Mandalorian)
Credit: Lucasfilm
Gina Carano was able to be herself on the set of The Mandalorian [Jabba the Pod 2.21]

May 15, 2020
When it came time to cast someone in the role of Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau and company went with an older method of casting.

In the latest episode of The Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Favreau talks about how many stars of Western films and TV came up through the ranks because they had Western skills in real life. They could ride, rope, shoot, etc, and he likens this to what still happens these days with actors who excel in martial arts.

Something similar happened with Gina Carano, who happens to possess a lot of the natural badassery that Cara Dune has. As Bryce Dallas Howard points out, she's punched, and she has been punched. Carano is a former MMA fighter after all, she knows the deal, and she can also drag the Mando around set all day if she has to. As Carano says, "For this job, physically, I was myself."

Carano, Pedro Pascal, and Carl Weathers talk about their respective characters with Favreau and Dave Filoni this week, and our heroes on Jabba the Pod (Brian, Caitlin, and Matt) are talking about what they talked about. The week in Star Wars will also be covered, including discussion about casting rumors run rampant.

Listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

