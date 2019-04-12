Gird your loins, arselings: The Last Kingdom has begun filming season 4

Excellent news, Arselings! Netflix's The Last Kingdom has begun production on its fourth season. Based on the popular series of books by Bernard Cornwell, The Last Kingdom has proven to be a sleeper hit for Netflix, building up a dedicated fan base over the course of the first three seasons. Netflix released a press release, giving fans a small taste of what's coming together in Budapest and what to expect from the new season:

"After the death of Alfred, the alliances between the kingdoms are fractured. Uhtred believes the timing is right to challenge his uncle Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson (Casino Royale, Banished), and take back his ancestral home, Bebbanburg. However fate shifts in a different direction, leading Uhtred to realize that his destiny is tied to Alfred’s dream of a united land. This, and Uhtred’s feelings for Aethelflaed, drive him back into the politics that threaten to break out into war."

Netflix also announced two new cast members: "Stefanie Martini (Doctor Thorne, Prime Suspect 1973), who takes on the role of Eadith, Aethelred’s new love conquest, and Aethelred’s new right-hand man Eardwulf, played by Jamie Blackley (The Halcyon, If I Stay)."

Once again, it sounds like peace will never be an option for our hero Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon), but the fact that he's finally going to claim his ancestral home of Bebbanburg after years of just talking about it is great news. From the tidbits of information in the press release, it also seems like Toby Regbo's Aethelred is going to be rising up as a primary antagonist this season after spending the last few seasons causing trouble at the fringes.

Shippers' hearts are sure to flutter at the news that Uhtred will be pursuing his feelings for Aethelflaed after the sparks that flew last season. Sure, he has spent most of his adult life clashing with her father and she has a terrible husband, but couples have overcome worse, right?

Basically, this new season can't get here soon enough. Destiny is all!