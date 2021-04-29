Girl in the Woods: Peacock orders ‘badass female-driven monster hunting series’ from Krysten Ritter, Crypt TV

Peacock is getting into the monster-hunting business, as the streamer has ordered a new series described as a “badass female-driven monster hunting series.” Not a bad elevator pitch, right? Peacock has ordered eight episodes of Girl in the Woods, a young adult supernatural drama from Crypt TV, with Jessica Jones herself directing.

Based on Crypt’s 2018 short film “The Door in the Woods” written and directed by Joey Greene and its 2020 sequel “The Girl in the Woods,” written by David Calbert and Van Nguyen and directed by Roxine Helberg, the Girl in the Woods series follows Carrie’s escape from a cult-like colony in the Pacific Northwest that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door in the woods.

Krysten Ritter will direct the first four episodes and co-executive produce while Jacob Chase will helm the last four and produce. Casey Modderno will serve as head writer and co-executive producer. Crypt TV will showrun the series, with the company’s Jack Davis and Darren Brandl serving as executive producers.

“As a huge fan of horror and all things coming of age, this is one of the most exciting pilot scripts I’ve gotten my hands on. I fell in love with the characters, the writing, the setting, and the themes the second I read it,” said Ritter in a statement. “I also loved Crypt’s original short ‘The Door in the Woods’ and the universe they are building. I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to helm this badass female-driven monster hunting series with Jane Casey Modderno, Crypt and Peacock.”



Launched in 2015, Crypt was co-founded by CEO Jack Davis and filmmaker Eli Roth with Blumhouse Productions as an investor and strategic partner. Crypt’s original monsters have spawned five original series on Facebook Watch, including The Birch and Mira Mira. Its IP has also been featured on Netflix’s Anthology series Don't Watch This. Davis said in a statement that “Girl in the Woods is Crypt’s most ambitious adaption of our IP to date.”