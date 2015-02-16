Latest Stories

Go ape with our first look at The Flash's Gorilla Grodd in action

Trent Moore
Feb 16, 2015

One of the big stories The CW’s Flash series has been teasing out ever since the pilot is DC’s Gorilla Grodd — now we finally have our first look at the super-ape in action.

The writers have never shied away from going full-on comic book with the Arrow spinoff, which makes sense, considering it’s centered around the Fastest Man Alive. But Grodd is a whole new bag of tricks. One of the big worries fans had from the start was exactly how they would handle Grodd on a television (much less CW) budget. 

We finally have our first indication, and it doesn’t look half bad. If you’re unfamiliar, Grodd is a superintelligent, telepathic gorilla, dating back to 1959. He’s a classic Flash villain, and judging by the teaser footage below, it seems they’re staying relatively close to the canon. We also get a look at General Wiling (Clancy Brown), who seems to have a very close connection to the ape baddie.

Check out the footage below and let us know what you think:

The Flash airs Tuesday nights on The CW.

In case that clip went by a little too quickly, check out a screen grab below that shows him off in his full glory. It's quick, sure, but we dig the design:

(Via Screen Crush)

