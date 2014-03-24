Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
hoverboard_01_0.jpg

Go Back to the Future with this awesome '80s hoverboard concept art

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 24, 2014

Some concept art from the development of Back to the Future II has resurfaced, showing off all the nifty details of the mythical hoverboard.

The sketches were generated by artist John Bell and show of all the different hoverboard design concepts, from Marty’s stolen pink board to the massive Pitbull. It’s amazing to take peek back at the 1980s retro future to see how these ideas came together to create one of the most famous scenes in cinema history.

Get these designs to some engineers, stat! We have less than a year to make this a reality!

(Via Comic Book Movie, Film Sketchr)

8fJj4gx.jpg
9EAnYX4.jpg
B1lmGgW.jpg
b3cEb4B.jpg
F2iFugk.jpg
gOIXqzR.jpg
LuucZoQ.jpg
vT4S8Nh.jpg
X8rSoLr.jpg
xS7uLww.jpg
y9stBu3.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Back to the Future
Tag: Hoverboard

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: