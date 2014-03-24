Go Back to the Future with this awesome '80s hoverboard concept art

Some concept art from the development of Back to the Future II has resurfaced, showing off all the nifty details of the mythical hoverboard.

The sketches were generated by artist John Bell and show of all the different hoverboard design concepts, from Marty’s stolen pink board to the massive Pitbull. It’s amazing to take peek back at the 1980s retro future to see how these ideas came together to create one of the most famous scenes in cinema history.

Get these designs to some engineers, stat! We have less than a year to make this a reality!

