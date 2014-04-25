Go behind the destruction of the Godzilla reboot in new 2+ min. featurette

The first featurette for Gareth Edward’s Godzilla reboot has arrived, taking us behind the scenes of the green behemoth’s next massive attack.

It looks like Edwards has upped the budget significantly from his indie hit Monsters, and we’re really digging the massive scope of this return for the King of the Monsters. The reboot is said to pit the G-Unit against malevolent creatures that threaten humanity’s very existence.

The footage includes film clips, behind-the-scenes shots and interviews with Edwards, producer Thomas Tull and co-stars Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass) and Elizabeth Olsen (Avengers: Age of Ultron). The interviews lay the groundwork for the modern-day approach, and we’re anxious to see how this one plays out.

Check out the first featurette below and let us know what you think:

The film opens May 16. What do you expect from the monster’s next sighting?

(Via Latino-Review)