Go behind the scenes of Syfy's new space opera Ascension with three new clips

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Nov 18, 2014

We’re just a few weeks away from the debut of Syfy’s new space opera Ascension, and the network has dropped some new footage from the miniseries digging into the Mad Men-meets-Battlestar Galactica project.

The six-episode series (developed by Syfy, which is also Blastr’s parent company) picks up 50 years into a secret space mission launched in 1963 by the U.S. government to populate a new world. But, to make things a bit more complicated, a mysterious murder causes the ship’s crew to question the true nature of their mission as they approach the point of no return.

Considering the extremely unique concept, it’s no surprise that a boatload of thought went into the details of the world aboard the Ascension. Imagine if U.S. culture were frozen in time in the early 1960s, then split off on its own tangent for half a century. Aboard a spaceship. Yeah, we’re curious to see how they pull this off.

Check out some behind-the-scenes featurettes below and let us know what you think:

The series will run across three nights, Dec. 15-17, on Syfy.

(Via Syfy)

