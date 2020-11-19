Disney+ trailer for 'Godmothered' teases spiritual successor to Amy Adams' Enchanted

As we wait (and wait and wait...) for the sequel to 2007's Enchanted starring Amy Adams, Disney has unveiled the official trailer for Godmothered. Coming to the studio's streaming service in early December, the fantasy-comedy looks to be a spiritual follow-up to Enchanted in the way that it subverts tropes of Mouse House classics like Cinderella. It's always fun to see Disney poke fun at its own platitudes and acknowledge that fantasy concepts would feel so out of place in our reality.

Directed by Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones’s Diary), the film is centered around Eleanor (Jillian Bell), a young fairy godparent in training. Determined to prove that the world still needs fairy godmothers, she sets out to find a troubled young girl named Mackenzie Walsh (Isla Fisher). Turns out, Eleanor is a few years too late, because Mackenzie is now a jaded adult who gave up on the idea of "Happily Ever After" a long time ago. Nevertheless, the optimistic fairy godmother to be is hopeful that she can turn that attitude around...even if her magic isn't always that accurate.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of Godmothered | Official Trailer | Disney+

Watching the trailer, viewers may be reminded of the plot to 1997's A Simple Wish, which starred Martin Short as an incompetent fairy godparent.

The project's cast also features Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stephnie Weir. Justin Springer (Dumbo) produced the movie, while Diane L. Sabatini (Lady and the Tramp), Tom Pollock (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters), and Amie Karp (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) served as executive producers.

Godmothered will go from pumpkin to feature film on Disney+ Friday, Dec. 4.