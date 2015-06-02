Latest Stories

First passenger flown to edge of space by Virgin Galactic
Kevin Feige says Black Widow movie won't be rated R, and 'was never going to be'
Dark Horse Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019
Godzilla gets his Japanese residency, made tourism ambassador

Carol Pinchefsky
Jun 2, 2015

You would think that Godzilla’s affinity for stomping Tokyo would make him Public Enemy Number 1 in the city ... but Japanese officials obviously have a forgiving nature: The Tokyo ward of Shinjuku has granted residency status to Godzilla -- and made him an tourism ambassador. 

Want proof? The certificate below was given to the first 3,000 fans who requested a copy.

Godzilla
AnimeNetworkNews

According to AnimeNetworkNews, the document translates to:

Name: Godzilla

Address: Shinjuku-ku, Kabuki-cho, 1-19-1

Date of birth: April 9, 1954 (the year of the release of the very first Godzilla film)

Date of becoming a Shinjuku resident: April 9, 2015

Reason for special residency: Promoting the entertainment of and watching over the Kabuki-cho neighborhood and drawing visitors from around the globe in the form of the Godzilla head built atop the Shinjuku TOHO Building.

Previous visits to Shinjuku Ward: 3 times; Godzilla (1984), Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991), Godzilla 2000 Millennium (1999)

Interestingly, this certificate only grants residency status. Japanese citizenship status is difficult to obtain and requires that the subject renounce other citizenships. In other words, if Godzilla were to become a citizen of Japan, he would have to surrender his passport from Monster Island.

There is no word on whether residency would be extended to Godzilla’s family members, his son Minilla  or his cousin Godzuki.

(Via NerdReactor

