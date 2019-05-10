Godzilla: King of the Monsters first reactions predict an American kaiju masterpiece

It sounds like Godzilla: King of the Monsters is going to leave a monster-sized impression on this year's summer movie season.

The franchise was resurrected with 2014's stage-setting Godzilla, and followed up with the '70s-set Kong: Skull Island. Now, we're back in the present day, and Monster Zero-One is cast as Earth's lone protector against a host of new skyscraper-sized adversaries.

The film is already projecting a $50 million opening weekend when it storms into theaters on May 31, per Variety. Now, the first round of reactions are calling King of the Monsters the perfect summer popcorn movie, as well as a masterpiece of American kaiju filmmaking that'll win over new converts while pleasing lifelong fans.

For some, Godzilla: King of the Monsters has even managed to reframe its 2014 predecessor. Reception to Godzilla was tepid at the time, due largely to an overall lack of Godzilla himself. Some are implying that this film proves it was a necessary step in establishing a real world in which these god-like creatures exist — so it becomes that much more affecting when they tear it to the ground.

Of course, with all this oversized action and awe-inspiring spectacle, fans are already hoping that this is but another of many entries in an increasingly populated monster-verse — leading up to a showdown with King Kong in 2020.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is directed by Michael Dougherty, and stars Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and The Conjuring's Vera Farmiga, alongside Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Ken Watanabe.

Are you excited to check out Godzilla: King of the Monsters when it opens in theaters on May 31? Let us know in the comments!