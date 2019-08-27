Watch: Spread your wings with Mothra on Godzilla: King of the Monsters home video release

If Godzilla is king of the kaiju, then his obvious queen is Mothra, the beautifully-insectoid monster that made her cinematic debut less than 10 years after the scaly, atomic-breathing dude stomped onto the scene in '54. For this year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Mothra got a major design update for the 21st Century, gaining bio-luminescence, a praying mantis-inspired stance, and a powerful stinger, which is used in a moment of epic self-defense against Rodan in the film's climax.

Director and co-writer, Michael Dougherty (Krampus), is a longtime Toho fanboy and discusses Mothra with reverence in a special featurette on the movie's home release. We just so happen to have a snippet from that behind-the-scenes video, which also includes a testimonial from Vera Farmiga (the film's "antagonist," Emma Russell), who admits that the bug-eyed beastie is her favorite of all the creatures seen in the story.

"Mothra's probably the second-most recognizable character from the Toho Monsterverse," says Dougherty in the video below. "She's the only female monster, and she has always been a force of good."

"The cutest is Mothra because she's so cutest and graceful, I'm a big fan," cast member Millie Bobbie Brown (Emma's daughter, Madison) told SYFY WIRE at the film's Hollywood premiere.

"I feel like it's time that she really able to throw down with the big boys and not just flutter around and hover," the movie's writer/director also said at the premiere.

In addition to the three iconic behemoths we already mentioned, King of the Monsters also throws the three-headed King Ghidorah into the mix. When Godzilla throws down with the alien-born dragon in Boston, he nearly loses the fight, but eventually gains the upper-hand when Mothra sacrifices herself, so that he can absorb her energy and enter his "Burning" form that wipes Ghidorah out of existence.

As for the humans, you've got Farmiga, Brown, Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, Zhang Ziyi, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Charles Dance, and Joe Morton.

Written by Dougherty and Zach Shields, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now available to purchase on DVD and Blu-Ray.