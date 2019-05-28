Godzilla: King of the Monsters becomes a cat-astrophe

There can only be one king of the monsters, and his name is Godzilla! On Friday, May 31, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is stomping its way into theaters. Big G's been tearing it up on the big screen for over 65 years, and this time, he's simply purr-fect!

In celebration of the new movie, SYFY WIRE has unleashed a playful new video in which Godzilla and his fellow monsters have been replaced by cats. These lovely little meow-sters were given free reign to roam around in a fake city. They were also allowed to be destructive. Fortunately, it doesn’t take much to get a cat to knock things over and climb on a few buildings. These kitties would do it for free!

It's not entirely unlike the original Godzilla movies that featured men inside the rubber monster suits. Although those were probably never as charming as seeing the Godzilla cat play with a miniature tank. In the film, fans will finally get to see updated versions of classic monsters like Mothra, Rodan, and Ghidorah. Naturally, their feline equivalents also appear in this video. While the world will tremble when Godzilla faces Ghidorah, the confrontation between the two monster cats is simply too cute for words.

"There's never a moment in this movie where you feel safe," said Millie Bobby Brown, who's making her feature film debut in King of the Monsters. "Fans are going to die when they see this meow-vie!"

Brown's fellow cast members, Thomas Middleditch and O'Shea Jackson Jr., also got in on the fun by praising the film's special effects while the kitty monsters played around. But you'll have to watch the whole video to see this un-fur-gettable battle!