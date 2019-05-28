First Look: Poster Posse's vivid nest of Godzilla: King of the Monsters posters

That intense rumbling sound rattling your windows isn't the garbage truck coming for your trash early, it's the sound of director Michael Dougherty's latest installment in the cherished Godzilla franchise stampeding toward theaters on Friday, May 31.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters — starring Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, and Kyle Chandler, among others — attacks the big screen with a trifecta of terrifying kaiju creatures for the atomic lizard to grapple with in the fearsome forms of Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah. Expect plenty of colossal dropkicks, high-voltage heroics, titan-toppling takedowns, and potent death swipes when the beastly battle royale begins.

Credit: Poster Posse

To celebrate the premiere of this monster-vs-monster smackdown, the fine folks at Poster Posse, the online art collective, have targeted their celebrated stable of professional artists and tasked them with creating bold interpretations inspired by the upcoming blockbuster.

SYFY WIRE is presenting a first look at eight initial entries for Phase 1 of their artistic tribute to Godzilla: King of the Monsters featuring an international roster of visionary illustrators and graphic designers including Adam Cockerton, Doaly, Andrew Swainson, Salvador Anguiano, Mike Mahle, Scott Hopko, Jeremy Pailler, and Chris Malbon.

Credit: Poster Posse

“When Gojira first hit the silver screen in 1954, he made a lasting impact and instantly captured the imagination of fans around the world," Poster Posse's Don Thompson tells SYFY WIRE. "We knew we had to pay homage to this iconic character and his new film. In fact, after the first trailer, e-mails started pouring in from our artists, 'We’re doing a Godzilla tribute right?' 'We HAVE to do something for Godzilla!' We hope that you enjoy the tribute art we have created paying tribute to the Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, Toho Co. Ltd release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters."

Charge into our first look at these thunderous Poster Posse artworks in the gallery below, then tell us which ones crush it for you.