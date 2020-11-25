WIRE Buzz: Godzilla vs. Kong may wreak havoc on streaming; Goonies reuniting for charity script read

Godzilla vs. Kong may be the next tentpole movie to go straight to a streaming service rather than smashing things up in theaters.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter and also by Deadline, Netflix has already made a $200 million offer for the monster movie. But WarnerMedia — the parent company of both HBO Max and Warner Bros. — owns 25% of the film, and blocked the deal. They are reportedly preparing a counteroffer to Legendary, who financed the remaining 75%.

Warner Bros. is officially stating that the movie will still be released theatrically next year, but sources for the two trades confirm that high-level negotiations are ongoing. Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth installment in Legendary's Godzilla-Kong franchise, and has had its premiere date pushed out several times because of the pandemic.

As of now, the current theatrical release date for the movie is May 21, 2021, the weekend before Memorial Day.

The cast of The Goonies, the 1985 classic film about a group of young misfits who go on a search for buried pirate treasure, are coming back together again for a good cause.

According to Deadline, cast members Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings), Martha Plimpton (Frozen II), Corey Feldman (Stand By Me), Kerri Green (Lucas), Jonathan Ke Quan (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom), Jeff Cohen (Amazing Stories), Joe Pantoliano (The Matrix), and Robert Davi (Stargate: Atlantis) are holding a live virtual script reading of the fan-favorite film. The reunion hopes to raise funds for No Kid Hungry, an organization that focuses on feeding hungry children in America.

This will be the second time The Goonies crew has gotten together for a charity event during the pandemic; in April, the cast got together with Josh Gad (Frozen) to celebrate the movie’s anniversary and to raise funds for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

The virtual event for No Kid Hungry will take place on Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and is free to watch, though donations are encouraged. Interested? You can find out more about the event here.