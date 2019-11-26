WIRE Buzz: Godzilla vs. Kong release pushed back; The Mandalorian unveils Ch. 3 concept art

The rumors of the title fight between Godzilla and King Kong being delayed are true. The release date for Warner Bros. and Legendary's upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong film has been pushed back from March 13 to Nov. 20, 2020, a representative from Warner Bros. has confirmed to SYFY WIRE.

Although Godzilla: King of the Monsters underperformed at the box office, Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island were both hits.

At the Produced By Conference in June, Warner Bros. Studio chairman Toby Emmerich hinted that the film could be delayed, saying that Godzilla vs. Kong "might come out later in the year, so we can deliver an A+ movie."

Directed by Adam Wingard (of Netflix's Death Note fame), Godzilla vs. Kong features returning franchise stars Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Ziyi Zhang, along with Alexander Skarsgård, Danai Gurira, Lance Reddick, Brian Tyree Henry, Eliza González, Jessica Henwick, Rebecca Hall, Julian Dennison, and Demián Bichir.

Now that the third chapter of the massively popular series The Mandalorian is up on Disney+, the official Star Wars Instagram page has revealed the stunning concept art for the episode.

"Official concept art from Chapter 3 of #TheMandalorian by (1) @brianmatyas (2) @calzmann, (3) @nick_gindraux_art, (4) @jparkedart & @doug_chiang, and (5) Erik Tiemens," the post states.

The artwork depicts the events of the most recent chapter of the series, which includes several Mandalorians (Mandaloria?) coming to the eponymous bounty hunter’s rescue and our emotionally conflicted protagonist entering the lair of his most recent client. We also particularly dig the art depicting the Mandalorian with the Jawas.

Check out the gorgeous artwork below.

The Mandalorian is currently the most-watched television series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms. A new episode drops every Friday on Disney+.

And finally, if you don't quite understand the movement behind the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag, don't worry: Justice League composer Danny Elfman doesn't get it, either.

For a primer on what this whole thing is, you could do well by going here and here. The short version is that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder was originally on board to direct its sequel, Justice League. But due to a family tragedy, Snyder had to bow out before production wrapped, and the studio (Warner Bros.) brought in Avengers director Joss Whedon to finish production. Since then, a bunch of fans have pushed the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag.

But in an interview with JOE, Elfman pointed out that there isn't a finished film that exists out there, so, there isn't a Snyder director's cut.

"Well, the thing is, he never finished it," Elfman said. "So, I don't know quite how they'd do that. He had a tremendous tragedy, which forced him to not finish the film."

Elfman, who replaced Junkie XL as Justice League's composer when Whedon took over as director, continued: "So ... I don't quite understand this, because it wasn't like he was fired, and that there is a Director's Cut that is a finished movie and that the studio fired him and then hired Joss."

The composer noted that there are "definitely other movies where the director was fired, and a studio radically changed the movie because they didn't like it," but that's apparently not what happened here.

Regardless, Justice League's stars have recently resurrected the hashtag, so, whether you understand it or not, or whether such a thing exists or not, the push for Warner Bros. to release some completed Synder-approved director's cut of Justice League has been given a second wind.

However, a new report mapping out the future of the DC films noted that Warner Bros. currently has no plans to release a Snyder version of Justice League, with one source telling Variety: “That’s a pipe dream. There’s no way it’s ever happening.”