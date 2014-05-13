Godzilla's Children: The movie monsters inspired by the big G

There's no doubt about it, Godzilla is the King of the Monsters. And like any good king, he's spawned many, many heirs.

We're not just talking about the many kaiju that exist in the Godzilla universe itself, although there are plenty of those. But ever since the giant lizard first stomped onto screens in 1954, he's influenced decades of movie monsters that followed him, both in physical size and in rich metaphorical content.

Godzilla still reigns supreme as a symbol of both nature at its most unstoppable and the frightening power unleashed by man's meddling with it, and the new movie due out next Friday (May 16) goes a long way toward reaffirming that. But in the 60 years since Godzilla's debut, we've enjoyed plenty of other giant creatures -- some unleashed by nuclear power, others by aliens, some representing an existential threat and others just out to wreak havoc. We've put together a gallery of some of our favorites through the years, and while none may actually ever be able to wear Gojira's crown, they all deserve to be called Godzilla's children.

What's your favorite post-Godzilla monster movie? Sound off in the comments!

