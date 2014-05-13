Latest Stories

GodzillaScreenshot.png

Godzilla's Children: The movie monsters inspired by the big G

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
May 13, 2014

There's no doubt about it, Godzilla is the King of the Monsters. And like any good king, he's spawned many, many heirs.

We're not just talking about the many kaiju that exist in the Godzilla universe itself, although there are plenty of those. But ever since the giant lizard first stomped onto screens in 1954, he's influenced decades of movie monsters that followed him, both in physical size and in rich metaphorical content.

Godzilla still reigns supreme as a symbol of both nature at its most unstoppable and the frightening power unleashed by man's meddling with it, and the new movie due out next Friday (May 16) goes a long way toward reaffirming that. But in the 60 years since Godzilla's debut, we've enjoyed plenty of other giant creatures -- some unleashed by nuclear power, others by aliens, some representing an existential threat and others just out to wreak havoc. We've put together a gallery of some of our favorites through the years, and while none may actually ever be able to wear Gojira's crown, they all deserve to be called Godzilla's children.

What's your favorite post-Godzilla monster movie? Sound off in the comments!

Them
Them! (1954): Released the same year as the original Gojira, Them! was also a cautionary tale about...
Rodan
Rodan (1956): Toho Studios created a whole slew of monsters for decades in the wake of Godzilla's...
Kronos
Kronos (1957): This weird but cool little B-movie has garnered a cult following over the years for...
Gorgo
Gorgo (1961): Gorgo is probably the best-remembered of a handful of British giant monster movies...
Gamera
Gamera (1965): The giant flying turtle unleashed by Daiei Studios as direct competition to Godzilla...
War Of The Gargantuas
War of the Gargantuas (1966): This Toho epic -- jointly funded by American company UPA -- stands...
Tremors
Tremors (1990): The Graboids of the Tremors series (which spawned three more movies and a TV show...
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park (1993): There had been dinosaur pictures before Jurassic Park, but never with the...
Dinocroc
Dinocroc (2004): Godzilla is a serious monster but there's been plenty of room in his history for a...
The Host
The Host (2006): There's a reason why this epic from director Bong Joon-ho became the highest-...
The Mist
The Mist (2007): Frank Darabont's ultra-dark adaptation of Stephen King's classic novella featured...
Cloverfield
Cloverfield (2008): We're not sure why there seems to be have been an anti-Cloverfield backlash in...
Monsters
Monsters (2010): This is the first film from director Gareth Edwards, the man behind the new...
Trollhunter
Trollhunter (2010): While Godzilla touched on ancient Japanese myths about dragons and gods, this...
Pacific Rim
Pacific Rim (2013): Director Guillermo Del Toro's love letter to the Japanese kaiju genre was one...
Tag: Godzilla
Tag: Monsters
Tag: Kaiju

