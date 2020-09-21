GoFundMe launched for ailing Battlestar Galactica star Michael Hogan

Battlestar Galactica fans, now is the time to help Colonel Tingh.

Friends and family of BSG star Michael Hogan have come together to launch a GoFundMe to help the embattled 71-year-old actor cover extensive medical bills he incurred following a February fall that left him with a severe brain injury.

Shari Ulrich, a good friend and neighbor of Hogan's, who's known him for over 20 years, started the fundraiser to assist the thesp with his growing medical needs, much of which he had been unable to receive due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a post from his wife, Susan, Hogan attended a Battlestar Galactica convention in Vancouver on Feb. 17 when he fell and hit his head at dinner. After going to bed that night, he was unable to be woken the following morning and was taken to nearby Vancouver General Hospital where a brain bleed was discovered and he underwent emergency surgery.

"The accident left him with complete paralysis on his left side, memory loss, cognitive impairment and an inability to swallow," wrote his spouse. "Then things became incredibly more difficult during the COVID pandemic with visits by family being restricted then denied and no care team (physiotherapist, OT, speech therapist, etc. ) allowed in."

After months in the hospital, in June, Hogan was moved to the nearby Berkley Care Centre where he remains. Per Ulrich, Susan has only been allowed limited supervised visits and isn't even allowed contact because of social distancing regulations. It wasn't until a few weeks ago even that the family was able to get permission for a physiotherapist to visit Hogan two or three times a week and work with him.

"Michael still cannot stand and needs an overhead lift to be moved from the bed to the wheelchair. He still requires a feeding tube into his stomach. He has regained his speech and is largely coherent and cognizant but there is a long long road ahead," reads the post.

"Though it is hard to imagine, I think it’s fair to say it is unlikely Michael will be able to work again. And for these past seven months, neither has Susan, given the circumstances. She is facing an uncertain future to navigate other than knowing that the financial demands will continue to be great."

Now, the BSG community is rallying around Col. Tingh. As of press time, the GoFundMe has raised $79,437 out of its $150,000 goal. And many of Hogan's costars, like Mary McDonnell, Tricia Helfer, and Keegan Connor Tracy, took to social media today to spread the word and offer their friend and colleague their love and wishes for a speedy recovery.

Aside from his role on SYFY's acclaimed Battlestar reboot, Hogan's most recent TV foray was playing Gerard Argent, the werewolf-hunting nemesis of the titular character on MTV's Teen Wolf. Other tube credits include Millennium, The Outer Limits, Numb3rs, Monk, and Warehouse 13.

To donate to Hogan's GoFundMe, click here.