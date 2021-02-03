Golden Globes 2021: The Mandalorian, Lovecraft Country score Best TV nods in sparse genre showing

The nominees for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards are finally revealed, and the genre presence is pretty sparse... at least in the major categories.

First and foremost, we have The Mandalorian (Disney+) and Lovecraft Country (HBO), both of which scored nods for Best Television Series (Drama). Despite being two of 2020's biggest TV shows, they only scored one nomination a piece. Netflix's Ratched, which serves as a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, is also competing in the Best TV Drama category and as the titular Nurse Ratched, Sarah Paulson has a shot at the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama).

Andy Samberg is up for Best Actor in Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) thanks to his memorable turn as Nyles in Hulu's time loop comedy, Palm Springs. In addition, the Max Barbakow-directed film bagged a nomination for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), placing it alongside the likes of Hamilton and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Other notable acting nods include: Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) and Al Pacino (Hunters).

Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, The Mandalorian) was recognized for his sonic work on Christopher Nolan's time-inverting blockbuster, Tenet, but he isn't the only genre contender for Best Score (Motion Picture). Alexandre Desplat (The Midnight Sky) and the trio of John Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross (Pixar's Soul) are in the running as well.

Over in the world of animation, Pixar is actually competing against itself with Soul and Onward. The Croods: A New Age (DreamWorks), Over the Moon (Netflix), and Wolfwalkers (Apple TV+) comprise the rest of the animated competition.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Saturday Night Live and Golden Globe veterans Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have been tapped as hosts, but in a COVID-era twist, they'll be appearing from two separate coasts. In particular, Fey will host from New York's famed Rainbow Room, while Poehler runs the L.A. proceedings from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. For the full list of this year's nominees, click here.