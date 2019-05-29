Heavens! David Tennant and Michael Sheen surprise fans at Good Omens escape room in London

The apocalypse is almost here, and we simply cannot wait. Not the literal apocalypse, mind you, we're talking about the fictional apocalypse that may (or may not) take place in Amazon's adaptation of the classic book, Good Omens.

Based on the book by the late Sir Terry Pratchett (speak his name) and Neil Gaiman, the six-episode miniseries has been adapted personally by Gaiman himself. You might say that some kind of Good Omens fever is taking place in London especially, where a special escape room has been set up to celebrate the show.

One of the more fantastic locations that we go to in the novel (and will go to in the series) is the bookshop owned and run by the angel Aziraphale, played by Michael Sheen. A full reproduction of the shop, A.Z. Fell and Co, can now be visited at 19 Greek Street in London, as per the following tweet:

On the outside, the shop looks even better than it does in our dreams. On the inside, though, there's more magic to be found. The place has been turned into a giant space dedicated to the new series, with one of the highlights being a Good Omens-themed escape room.

As a special treat for some lucky fans (as tweeted by Amazon's Good Omens account), series stars David Tennant (Crowley) and Sheen both ended up as the surprise that fans were greeted with when escaping the room. Tennant appears with copies of the book itself, too, and we have never been so jealous. An escape room based on the book (and show) is great; one that ends with meeting Crowley and Aziraphale in person? Yeah, that's even better.

The escape room proved very popular, with tickets going quite quickly. When fans responded to the tweet that the event was sold out, the account tweeted back that more tickets would be released. They also included an image of Sheen's Aziraphale saying that they "can't give up now."

A fan named Katharine Holmes asked whether Tennant and Sheen would rescue her if she got lost in the escape room, because she was "awful" at them.

The Good Omens account responded of course, tweeting back that they would, but "only if they're not busy saving the world!"

That's hardly all of the omensanity going on in London at the moment. A Twitter user named Radio Lara captured video of a group of satanic nuns from the series singing "That Brand New Baby Smell" in Waterloo.

On further investigation, it is clear that the group featured above is not just any group of satanic nuns. They are in fact members of the Chattering Order of St. Beryl — featured characters in the Good Omens story, as well as prolific tweeters.

The order tweeted a video themselves, proving their mission at Waterloo was to convert "everyone in this train station."

At this point, we wouldn't be surprised if four "Apocalyptic Horse-persons" came riding down Waterloo Bridge. If you're in London, be sure to join in on the festivities. If you're anywhere else, then there's nothing stopping you from having your own celebration.

Good Omens drops all six angelic episodes this Friday on Amazon Prime. The feeling will be... well... there's only one word for it: ineffable.